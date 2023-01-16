Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Air National Guard base converts to F-16 Fighting Falcons
U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard load a GBU-38 bomb onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during an Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) maneuver July 13, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte) The 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne has been officially approved for...
wfft.com
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier announces campaign for mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman (R-3rd District) officially launched his campaign for mayor on Wednesday. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Didier made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Allen County G.O.P. headquarters. Didier had previously stated his intention to run and...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigating after an adult and juvenile were found dead Wednesday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police responded to the call of a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and E Wallen roads just after 8:30 a.m. On arrival, officers made entry into the home and found a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile. Police say details are uncertain at this time.
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
Times-Bulletin
Wild Willy’s to reopen under familiar ownership
VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested after a police chase ends in Ohio
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Williams County, Ohio after a police chase that began near the state line Sunday night. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say that 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant was driving a Cadillac XT5 and fled after police attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 20 shortly after 8:30 p.m. The pursuit ended with Merchant crashing and then attempting to flee from police on foot. After two officers were injured trying to apprehend him, Merchant was then taken into custody.
WANE-TV
37th Unity Day Celebration held in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Martin Luther King Jr, Club, Inc. is hosting its 37th annual Unity Day Celebration. According to the event flyer, the program will include a reenactment of “We Shall Overcome” Part II, scholarship presentations, vendors and more. The event will also highlight community service for awardees including Tomi Cardin, Erick T. Baker and Jenee’ Johnson.
The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living. A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut. The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of […]
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
wfft.com
First woman to run for mayor in Angola announces campaign
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The first woman to run for mayor in Angola announced her candidacy Tuesday morning. “I am concerned about our future of our community and I’d like to garner some opportunities for our community and I think being in that office would help,” candidate Colleen Everage said.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
