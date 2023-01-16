Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News4Jax.com
Tell us: What do you think about the end of maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital has dwindled as alternative options for maternity care have increased in the region, the hospital said.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Surging Bishop Kenny moves up in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (17-1, Class 3A) Notable...
News4Jax.com
Ben Frazier of Northside Coalition suggests ‘5 point plan’ to reduce Jacksonville gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Jan. 17, 11 homicides had been reported in Jacksonville for the year 2023 — and the president of the Northside Coalition, is urging city leaders to consider new ways to curb violent crime. Ben Frazier has released what he’s calling a “five point...
News4Jax.com
Guns in the home: How do you keep your kids safe?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unintentional shootings happen to children of all ages. In homes with guns, the likelihood of accidental death by shooting is four times higher. Between 2015 and 2020, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths and 1,366 nonfatal gun injuries, according to HealthyChildren.org.
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
News4Jax.com
Vandals strike clubhouse in San Jose park fueling frustration among coaches & parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baseball coaches, parents of student athletes and leaders of the San Jose Athletic Association are frustrated after learning a clubhouse in Baker Skinner Park was vandalized. Video obtained by News4JAX appears two show two young people using golf clubs to vandalize the the clubhouse. It happened...
News4Jax.com
Trial of Jacksonville mother charged in daughter’s shooting death postponed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The trial of a Jacksonville mother, who is charged in the death of her 14-year-old daughter, was postponed until Jan. 30. Jury selection had been slated to begin Tuesday. Nearly two years ago, Ayva Guthrie was shot in her Arlington home. Investigators said she later died...
News4Jax.com
11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
News4Jax.com
What is contributing to record-breaking layoffs in January?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January is breaking layoff records and economic analysts say there is little doubt a significant amount of future layoffs are on the way. That adds to the layoffs that battered America at the end of 2022. Historically, January can be the worst month for job cuts.
News4Jax.com
The areas of Jacksonville most affected by voting district changes this election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 63 days, voters in Jacksonville will head to the polls to elect new city leaders including the mayor and city council members. But for more than a quarter of Jacksonville voters, some changes are in store, such as where you can vote and who you can vote for.
News4Jax.com
40 new citizens take naturalization oath at Riverside High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens gathered Wednesday at Riverside High School to take part in a special milestone: becoming U.S. citizens. Representing 29 different countries, they took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance as students from the high school took part in the ceremony. A student led the new citizens in...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dead after SUV goes off First Coast Expressway, overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon while driving on the First Coast Expressway, north of Argyle Forest Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle in the left southbound lane...
News4Jax.com
Better Business Bureau warns of parking ticket scams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s frustrating! You come out to your car and find a parking ticket on your windshield. But before you pay that fine, check to make sure the ticket is legitimate. There are a number of parking ticket scams going around designed to get your personal...
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
News4Jax.com
Neptune Beach city manager fired citing ‘flagrant neglect of duty’ & ‘willful misconduct’
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn was fired during Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting. Wynn was sworn in as city manager on Jan. 6, 2020. Mayor Elaine Brown asked the city’s attorney to review Wynn’s work and determine if he violated the terms...
News4Jax.com
Don’t answer another online quiz question until you read this
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people about taking online quizzes. Many of the ones on social media seem harmless. You answer a few questions to see which superhero you are. But, they may be from scammers phishing for personal information. Here are the Red...
News4Jax.com
Brunswick native recovering from crash that killed UGA teammate, staffer hours after championship celebration
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Warren McClendon Jr., a Brunswick native and University of Georgia football player, is recovering from a horrific crash that killed a teammate and UGA staffer this weekend. The crash happened early Sunday morning just hours after the team’s national championship celebration in Athens. Devin Willock...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
News4Jax.com
Local woman speaks out about unconventional way to treat depression
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Lynette Ebberts said fighting depression the traditional way by taking antidepressants doesn’t work for her. “My psychiatrist, we tried everything,” she said. “All sorts of antidepressants, and you have to wait a while for those to kick in. It didn’t work.”
