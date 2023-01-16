ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Tell us: What do you think about the end of maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital has dwindled as alternative options for maternity care have increased in the region, the hospital said.
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Surging Bishop Kenny moves up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (17-1, Class 3A) Notable...
Guns in the home: How do you keep your kids safe?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unintentional shootings happen to children of all ages. In homes with guns, the likelihood of accidental death by shooting is four times higher. Between 2015 and 2020, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths and 1,366 nonfatal gun injuries, according to HealthyChildren.org.
11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
What is contributing to record-breaking layoffs in January?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January is breaking layoff records and economic analysts say there is little doubt a significant amount of future layoffs are on the way. That adds to the layoffs that battered America at the end of 2022. Historically, January can be the worst month for job cuts.
40 new citizens take naturalization oath at Riverside High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens gathered Wednesday at Riverside High School to take part in a special milestone: becoming U.S. citizens. Representing 29 different countries, they took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance as students from the high school took part in the ceremony. A student led the new citizens in...
Better Business Bureau warns of parking ticket scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s frustrating! You come out to your car and find a parking ticket on your windshield. But before you pay that fine, check to make sure the ticket is legitimate. There are a number of parking ticket scams going around designed to get your personal...
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
Don’t answer another online quiz question until you read this

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people about taking online quizzes. Many of the ones on social media seem harmless. You answer a few questions to see which superhero you are. But, they may be from scammers phishing for personal information. Here are the Red...
