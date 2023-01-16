ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

247Sports

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
sfstandard.com

Backup Point Guard Leads De La Salle Past Nation’s Top Team

It was like something out of a movie. The smallest player in the gym hit shot after shot to lead his team to an upset of the top-ranked high school basketball team in the entire nation. That player was backup point guard Leo Ricketts, who scored a team-high 17 points...
CONCORD, CA
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Places Major Bet on Dallas Cowboys to Win NFC

Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed another sizable bet. This time, the well-known businessman is putting some significant coin on the Dallas Cowboys. According to Action Network, Mattress Mack has placed a $200,000 bet on the Cowboys to win the NFC. If Dallas reaches the...
DALLAS, TX

