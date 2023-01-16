Read full article on original website
Related
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
POLITICO
From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab
With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
POLITICO
Big banks get shape-up or break-up warning — but does it matter?
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
WEFore art thou, tanks?
DAVOS, Switzerland — For a conference that shies away from defense issues, the World Economic Forum sure features a lot of tank talk. It’s all the rage here between sips of fancy wine and beet-juice smoothies. President JOE BIDEN and German Chancellor OLAF SCHOLZspoke Tuesday about their assistance to Ukraine as three senior U.S. officials made their way back from high-level meetings in Kyiv. Gen. MARK MILLEY, the Joint Chiefs chair, met his Ukrainian counterpart face-to-face for the first time ahead of a Friday gathering of the Ukraine Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base.
POLITICO
2023: The free traders strike back?
— GOP control of Congress and fresh delays for the Biden administration’s executive orders on China are giving free traders a chance to push back on rising protectionism in Washington and thaw relations with Beijing. — Meanwhile, proponents of those U.S.-first manufacturing policies are trying to rebrand them in...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
POLITICO
The debt ceiling and Wall Street’s best worst-case scenario
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
From Davos: Tank trauma and a world on fire
With Jakob Hanke Vela, Alex Ward, Cristina Gonzalez, Erin Banco, Matt Kaminski and Jamil Anderlini. GOOD MORNING and welcome to Day 3 of our Davos Playbook, brought to you by the POLITICO team at the World Economic Forum. The politics and the fun are both in full swing, including at POLITICO’s Tuesday soirée with film director Oliver Stone.
POLITICO
From Davos: Mutiny on the mountain
OVERHEARD: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talking at high volume in the central lounge of the Congress Center about his future political career, including a possible White House bid. OVERNIGHT: Jacinda Ardern stunned New Zealanders and her global fan base by announcing she will step down as prime minister by Feb....
POLITICO
A new tax chief in Paris
CAN IT GET UNSTUCK? Pretty big news from the international tax scene on Friday — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced that its new tax policy director would be Manal Corwin, a former top Treasury official. By all accounts, Corwin will have no shortage of challenges in...
POLITICO
How government can keep up with the future
America’s IT networks need to be updated, badly — just ask one of the thousands of travelers grounded last Wednesday after a Federal Aviation Administration computer failure. When I met Jordan Shapiro at CES last week, government modernization was very much on her mind. She’s an economic and...
POLITICO
Doug Collins lobbying on criminal justice reforms
DOUG COLLINS REGISTERS TO LOBBY: Former congressman and GOP Senate candidate Doug Collins has registered to lobby on criminal justice issues. The Georgia Republican left office in 2021 after mounting an unsuccessful challenge to then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who lost in a runoff to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). — Before...
Yellen to meet with Chinese finance minister in Switzerland
The Zurich talks will be a follow-up to the November meeting between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.
POLITICO
The political scion working on EV deployment
Albert Gore III is taking the helm of the Zero Emission Transportation Association on an industry upswing. Gore, the son of the former vice president and climate activist, was named leader of the organization earlier this month after working on policy at Tesla for several years. He's got good timing:...
2-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme
Nickie Mali Lum Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
POLITICO
In Ukraine, war crimes go on-chain
Russia's invasion has made Ukraine a testing ground for the ways the internet changes war -- and that includes how war crimes are documented. With a tech-savvy society under direct attack, a stream of information posted by Ukranians to social media and the messaging app Telegram are offering a trove of real-time digital evidence of purported war crimes. But there’s a problem with presenting this evidence in court: Because it comes from the wilds of the internet, it’s open to all sorts of challenges to its veracity.
Comments / 0