De Queen, AR

KSLA

New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
TEXARKANA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Jerry Dale Jones

Jerry Dale Jones, age 50, of Dierks, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 near Dierks, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Dale Jones and Pam Eudy Cutler. He was a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church and was a...
DIERKS, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. District Court Offering Amnesty

Judge Tommy Potter has announced the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023. Individuals who have outstanding warrants for failure to appear, failure to obey a court order, or failure to report will benefit from this amnesty program. During this time, the district courts will waive the warrant fee and jail times if it receives full payment for the underlying amounts for these warrants.
TEXARKANA, AR
dequeenbee.com

Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors preparing for the Sesquicentennial

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Resignation of the city attorney, police vehicles and other routine business came before the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting Tuesday. Mayor Alan Brown announced that city attorney George Matteson will resign at the end of this month. Brown expressed appreciation for his 10 years of service to the city and wished him well in his law practice.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade held in Texarkana

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “We ought...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana, Ark. police investigate juvenile gun violence

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Ark. Officers say over the past year, juvenile crime has steadily increased with shootings on both sides of the state line. Police believe most of the crimes are being committed by juveniles 17 and younger.
TEXARKANA, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
POTEAU, OK
txktoday.com

Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad

TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Two men arrested for drug possession

On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
TEXARKANA, AR
mypulsenews.com

Mena Police Reports

A theft report was taken at a residence on Evans Circle. A report of theft and criminal mischief was taken from a walk-in complainant. A report of assault and disorderly conduct was taken at a residence on South Reine Street. January 10. Kyle Scheppman, 32, was charged with Possession of...
MENA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

CLOSURE OF FM 2148 AT I-30 SET TO BEGIN ON MONDAY, JAN. 23

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana as crews begin construction of the new frontage road on the south side of I-30. Traffic will be unable to travel under I-30 from north to south once the project begins. The north frontage road...
TEXARKANA, TX

