New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
Obituary: Jerry Dale Jones
Jerry Dale Jones, age 50, of Dierks, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 near Dierks, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Dale Jones and Pam Eudy Cutler. He was a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church and was a...
Texarkana, Ark. District Court Offering Amnesty
Judge Tommy Potter has announced the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023. Individuals who have outstanding warrants for failure to appear, failure to obey a court order, or failure to report will benefit from this amnesty program. During this time, the district courts will waive the warrant fee and jail times if it receives full payment for the underlying amounts for these warrants.
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors preparing for the Sesquicentennial
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Resignation of the city attorney, police vehicles and other routine business came before the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting Tuesday. Mayor Alan Brown announced that city attorney George Matteson will resign at the end of this month. Brown expressed appreciation for his 10 years of service to the city and wished him well in his law practice.
Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade held in Texarkana
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “We ought...
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Texarkana, Ark. police investigate juvenile gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Ark. Officers say over the past year, juvenile crime has steadily increased with shootings on both sides of the state line. Police believe most of the crimes are being committed by juveniles 17 and younger.
3 “wily” subjects flee when they can’t steal ATM from Roadrunner in Texarkana
Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to ram the front doors of the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road a little after 4:00 a.m., when the subjects unsuccessfully tried to remove an ATM from the store.
Grand Jury To Consider Charges For Man Allegedly Shot By Assault Victim’s Son
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was shot in July by the son of an elderly woman who was allegedly shoved to the ground when she tried to break up a domestic assault is facing felony charges that a Bowie County grand jury may consider next month. Aaron Scott Campbell, 29,...
Watch "McCurtain County: Oklahoma's Cabin Fever Cure" Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
It's not just a summer destination spot. Whether it's adventure or relaxation you're seeking, McCurtain County is your year-round spot just a tank of gas away. Join Kacy Termini as she shows us where to stay and play at Oklahoma's Cabin Fever Cure, McCurtain County. Watch January 25th at 6:30pm on News On 6.
Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
Two men arrested for drug possession
On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
Mena Police Reports
A theft report was taken at a residence on Evans Circle. A report of theft and criminal mischief was taken from a walk-in complainant. A report of assault and disorderly conduct was taken at a residence on South Reine Street. January 10. Kyle Scheppman, 32, was charged with Possession of...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
CLOSURE OF FM 2148 AT I-30 SET TO BEGIN ON MONDAY, JAN. 23
Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana as crews begin construction of the new frontage road on the south side of I-30. Traffic will be unable to travel under I-30 from north to south once the project begins. The north frontage road...
