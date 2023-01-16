ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Percentages: FG .494, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-8, Murray 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Fox 2-7, Lyles 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Huerter, Mitchell, Monk). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 2, Fox 2, Holmes 2, Monk 2, Huerter,...
Porterville Recorder

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114. MEMPHIS (115) Brooks 4-12...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Miami 124, New Orleans 98

Percentages: FG .532, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 4-10, Martin 2-4, Oladipo 1-2, Lowry 1-3, Butler 0-1, Herro 0-7). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Oladipo). Turnovers: 9 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Martin 2, Herro, Lowry, Strus). Steals: 11 (Martin 3, Adebayo...
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

INDIANA (106) Hield 1-4 0-0 3, Mathurin 4-10 2-2 13, Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 7-16 2-2 18, Nesmith 3-8 2-4 9, Jackson 4-6 3-6 11, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-3 2-4 2, Brissett 1-11 2-2 5, Duarte 4-11 1-2 11, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Queen 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 39-94 16-24 106.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105

Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122

DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight road win

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by 10 or...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

ATLANTA (130) Collins 8-14 0-0 19, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Okongwu 4-6 3-4 11, Murray 12-18 2-2 30, Young 5-11 8-8 18, Griffin 3-4 2-2 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 49-86 19-20 130. DALLAS (122) Finney-Smith 3-9 2-2 9, Wood 9-17...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 15 Oklahoma 93, TCU 66

OKLAHOMA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.623, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Robertson 2-5, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-3, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-3, Vann 1-2, Scott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, R.Scott 1) Turnovers: 23 (R.Scott 6, Vann 4, Williams 4, Culliton 3, Robertson 2, Johnson 1, L.Scott 1, Tot 1,...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79. TULSA (4-13) Selebangue 11-15 2-4 24, Gaston-Chapman 1-4...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85

Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

HIGH POINT 71, WINTHROP 66

Percentages: FG .356, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hightower 3-10, Harrison 2-3, McMahon 2-10, Claxton 1-4, Lane 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claxton). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 3, McMahon 3, Talford 3, Claxton). Steals: 10 (Hightower 5, Harrison 3, Claxton, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
HIGH POINT, NC
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64

TEXAS TECH (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.816, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 4-7, Gerlich 1-2, Shavers 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1) Turnovers: 14 (Ferrell 3, Gerlich 3, Scott 2, Shavers 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1, Veitenheimer 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Gerlich 3, Shavers...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT

Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54

Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
ABILENE, TX
Porterville Recorder

San Jose 5, Dallas 3

San Jose032—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Dellandrea 6 (Benn, Heiskanen), 6:43. Second Period_2, Dallas, Robertson 30 (Miller, Heiskanen), 3:54. 3, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Olofsson, Lundkvist), 6:57. 4, San Jose, Lorentz 5 (Gregor), 9:41. 5, San Jose, Bonino 7 (Barabanov, Karlsson), 11:49. 6, San Jose, Meier 26 (Karlsson, Hertl), 15:18 (pp).
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston022—4 N.Y. Islanders100—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 13 (Pageau, Aho), 15:41. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS (Cross Checking), 2:02; Fasching, NYI (Tripping), 11:23; McAvoy, BOS (High Sticking), 18:16. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 3 (Coyle, Grzelcyk), 7:48. 3, Boston, Forbort 3 (Zacha, Krejci), 11:00. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS (Tripping), 15:49; Nelson, NYI (Roughing),...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

Vancouver002—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 19 (Killorn), 4:40. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 18 (Hagel, Point), 8:28. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 26 (Colton, Cernak), 13:18. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 20 (Killorn), 14:35. Second Period_None. Third Period_5, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 18 (Miller, Hughes), 6:35 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Hughes 4 (Horvat, Miller),...

