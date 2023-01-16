Read full article on original website
Related
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight road win
Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by 10 or...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111
Percentages: FG .494, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-8, Murray 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Fox 2-7, Lyles 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Huerter, Mitchell, Monk). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 2, Fox 2, Holmes 2, Monk 2, Huerter,...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
Porterville Recorder
Stars and Kings square off in Western Conference action
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -126, Stars +105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in a matchup of two of the top...
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Oklahoma 93, TCU 66
OKLAHOMA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.623, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Robertson 2-5, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-3, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-3, Vann 1-2, Scott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, R.Scott 1) Turnovers: 23 (R.Scott 6, Vann 4, Williams 4, Culliton 3, Robertson 2, Johnson 1, L.Scott 1, Tot 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins aim to keep win streak going, visit the Rangers
Boston Bruins (34-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -111, Bruins -109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York...
Comments / 0