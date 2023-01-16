ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight road win

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by 10 or...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Percentages: FG .494, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-8, Murray 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Fox 2-7, Lyles 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Huerter, Mitchell, Monk). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 2, Fox 2, Holmes 2, Monk 2, Huerter,...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Denver 122, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
DENVER, CO
Stars and Kings square off in Western Conference action

Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -126, Stars +105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in a matchup of two of the top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 15 Oklahoma 93, TCU 66

OKLAHOMA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.623, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Robertson 2-5, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-3, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-3, Vann 1-2, Scott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, R.Scott 1) Turnovers: 23 (R.Scott 6, Vann 4, Williams 4, Culliton 3, Robertson 2, Johnson 1, L.Scott 1, Tot 1,...
NORMAN, OK
Bruins aim to keep win streak going, visit the Rangers

Boston Bruins (34-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -111, Bruins -109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

