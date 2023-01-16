Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Related
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Rain, snow return Wednesday; rest of week looks dry
Northern California got the chance to dry out Tuesday ahead of another round of rain and snow moving in Wednesday evening. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said Wednesday's rain and snow will be nothing like the storms in recent weeks that have led to flooding, downed trees, outages and other storm-related damages.
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties
As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
mymotherlode.com
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
Calaveras Enterprise
Already devastated by past flooding, Valley Springs suffers ‘worst flood yet’
The same residents who experienced severe flooding that damaged roughly 50 homes in Valley Springs over New Year’s Eve were once again forced to evacuate over Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day weekend. The Enterprise previously met with residents of the La Contenta neighborhood who have been engaged in...
KCRA.com
Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles
VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Lake 'doing well' as inflow, level rises
Once again, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Sacramento region this past week, bringing record rainfall, wind and plenty of damage and distress throughout the county and beyond to the point that President Biden approved a declaration for several California counties to be included in a national disaster emergency status.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
capradio.org
Sacramento County ordered Wilton to evacuate because of flooding. Here’s why some residents didn’t.
Shawn Huston didn’t leave his family’s Wilton home of 49 years when Sacramento County gave an evacuation order last week. He also didn’t evacuate when previous floods struck the area, including in 2017 and 1986, when he watched part of a levee break from his bedroom window.
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton and surrounding areas
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is publishing an Evacuation Warning for the Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald, Dillard Road, and immediate surrounding areas. Flooding is likely to occur late tonight (Saturday, January 14). A warning is an indication to prepare to leave in the case of flooding or road closures.
Comments / 0