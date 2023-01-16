ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

FOX40

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles

VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Lake 'doing well' as inflow, level rises

Once again, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Sacramento region this past week, bringing record rainfall, wind and plenty of damage and distress throughout the county and beyond to the point that President Biden approved a declaration for several California counties to be included in a national disaster emergency status.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton and surrounding areas

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is publishing an Evacuation Warning for the Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald, Dillard Road, and immediate surrounding areas. Flooding is likely to occur late tonight (Saturday, January 14). A warning is an indication to prepare to leave in the case of flooding or road closures.
WILTON, CA

