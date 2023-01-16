Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
Out to a fast start, Rockets blast PBL with 21-0 first quarter run
Andrew Thomas drives to the basket on a fastbreak during the first quarter. Thomas finished with 11 points in Unity's 36-point advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their Illini Prairie Conference game on Friday. Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks. Tolono - Tolono Unity's offense surged ahead and never looked back in their conference...
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr. returning in 2023
WCIA — The ‘Law Firm’ is returning in 2023. Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. both announced on Monday they are coming back to Champaign for another season this fall. It’s a big boost to the Illini defense, after both guys earned All-Big Ten accolades in 2022, helping Illinois to its best […]
Photo of the Day | January 17, 2023
ST. JOSEPH - St. Joseph-Ogden's Jordan Hartman sticks Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jeremy Smolek in their 220-pound match on November 27, 2012. Except for the three forfeits, every match between the two schools ended in a pin. Hartman, who also played football, was a two-sport athlete for the Spartans. He took the SJO senior just 40 seconds to produce the win in his weight class.
City of Champaign announces temporary Bradley Ave. lane closure
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one lane on Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily to perform a sewer lining project. The closure began Tuesday and is located between Garden Hills Dr. to Redwood Dr. The city said one westbound lane will be closed daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., […]
8th grade Honor Roll students named at Unity Junior High
TOLONO - Unity Junior High School announced the 8th grade recipients achieving Honor Roll and High Honor Roll status for their academic performance during the second quarter two weeks ago. Congratulations to all the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor...
Unity Jr. High second quarter 7th grade Honor Roll Students
TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of seventh-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status after the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Joseph William...
Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
smilepolitely.com
There’s a new abortion clinic opening in Champaign
Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
WAND TV
One person airlifted after morning crash on I-57 south near Arcola
ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 near Arcola Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-57 southbound at milepost 199.5 around 8:15 a.m. I-57 southbound at exit 203 (Arcola) has been opened, but troopers are still on scene. Investigators said...
WAND TV
Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
wglt.org
Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights
Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0