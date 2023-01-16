Read full article on original website
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Schedule for Monday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking...
Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
Dak Prescott Breaks One Cowboys Playoff Record, Ties Another in Win Over Bucs
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a record night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his fifth career playoff game, Prescott tied the Cowboys' single-game postseason record for passing touchdowns. The seventh-year pro threw for four touchdowns, and rushed for one, in Dallas' 31-14 wild-card game rout of Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday.
Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001
Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
Tom Brady Throws Ugly Interception in End Zone Vs. Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to want this one back. Early in the second quarter of Monday night's wild card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was picked off in the back of the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. There wasn't a Buccaneers player close to where Brady...
Dak Prescott Gives Cowboys Early Lead Over Buccaneers in Wild Card Game
The Dallas Cowboys took a rare lead over Tom Brady. The Cowboys entered their NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday having never defeated Brady, going 0-7 during the quarterback's 23-year career. But, after the game opened with four consecutive three-and-outs, it was Dallas that struck...
Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arizona is back under center. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s...
Paris Hilton Helps NBC Announce 2024 Paris Olympic Games Logo
Super Wild Card Weekend has wrapped, but NBC teased viewers with a little surprise in the midst of the showdown. On Saturday, Jan. 14 during the Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Charger and the Jacksonville Jaguars, American model and entertainer Paris Hilton made her mark on the scene by helping NBC debut the 2024 Paris Olympic Games logo.
