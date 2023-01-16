Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen

Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends.

The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason . Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship.

“Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos

Justin Verlander, wife Kate Upton the Cohens met up for dinner after the 39-year-old signed a huge contract with the Mets. Instagram/@tiaalexnymets

Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason , with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other.

Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.