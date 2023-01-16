ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xup4V_0kFzoDY000

Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends.

The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason . Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship.

“Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aI5gl_0kFzoDY000
Justin Verlander, wife Kate Upton the Cohens met up for dinner after the 39-year-old signed a huge contract with the Mets.
Instagram/@tiaalexnymets

Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason , with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other.

Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.

