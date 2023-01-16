ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Capaldi Outpoints Raye In U.K. Chart Race

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

Following a tight chart race which saw Raye take an early lead, it’s Lewis Capaldi who takes the U.K. crown with “Pointless” (via Vertigo).

The Scottish singer songwriter bags his fourth No. 1, as “Pointless,” co-written by Ed Sheeran, finishes just 1,200 combined sales ahead of its closest competition, Raye’s independently-released hit “Escapism” (Human Re Sources), featuring 070 Shake.

“Pointless” improves 15-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Jan. 13 , powered by physical and digital download sales, the Official Charts Company reports, as “Escapism” dips 1-2.

“Pointless” is the second single lifted from his upcoming second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent , slated to drop in May.

“4 u.k. number 1’s!!!!. Over the moon to finally have as many number 1’s as a do STI’s,” he quips on social media.

Capaldi enjoyed a global breakthrough with 2019’s “Someone You Loved,” which logged seven weeks atop the U.K. chart. He led the chart again in 2020 with “Before You Go” for one week in 2020, and with Broken By Desire release “Forget Me,” for one week in 2022.

Completing the chart podium on the current tally is SZA ’s SOS cut “Kill Bill” (via RCA/Top Dawg), up 4-3 for a new peak.

Also on the rise this week is U.S. singer Miguel, who vaults 83-14 with “Sure Thing” (Jive), his first U.K. top 20 single; Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot with “I’ll Be Waiting” (Polydor) up 39-22; Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” (Atlantic) up 38-32; Tory Lanez’s “The Color Violet” (The One Umbrella) gains 41-36 and Hotel Ugly’s viral effort, “Shut Up My Moms Calling” (Hotel Ugly), which checks into the top 40, improving 47-38.

The highest new entry on the latest chart comes courtesy of producers Skrillex, Fred Again, and rapper/producer Flowdan, as their collaborative “Rumble” (Atlantic) gets to work at No. 19.

