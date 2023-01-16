ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Devil grapplers sweep Boyne City Invitational; Pickford, Rudyard add wins

By Scott Church, Special to The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
BOYNE CITY — The Sault Blue Devil wrestling team brought home some first-place hardware on Thursday night after going 3-0 at the Boyne City Invitational.

In the team standings, the Sault beat Inland Lakes 42-36 and then knocked off Lake City 62-18. The Devils finished up by beating Cheboygan 45-29.

Individually, the Sault had four wrestlers go unbeaten, including Will Ohman at 138 pounds, Brett Siesel at 144 pounds, Tim Garland at 157 pounds, and Calvin Aldrich at 190 pounds.

The Sault will be back in action on Wednesday in Newberry, in what will be the final tune-up for U.P. Finals, which will be held on Saturday in Marquette.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Panthers dominate Eagles on hardwood

PICKFORD – The Pickford Panthers got 22 points from center Jacob Edington and turned that into a 56-36 win over the Stephenson Eagles in a non-conference contest at The Purple Palace on Friday night.

Edington scored six points in each of the first three quarters, and finished the final eight minutes with four. He got help from Garrett Orsbourne who had nine points, six of which came on a pair of triples in the fourth quarter. Eli McDonald added eight points, and Quincy Michalski added six.

The first and third quarters were the difference in the game as Pickford outscored the visitors 15-5 in quarter number one, and posted a 16-4 advantage to open the second half.

Outside shooting was also in favor of Pickford as they netted 18 points from beyond the arc on two longballs each from Michalski, Orsbourne, and McDonald. The Eagles had just one made three-pointer on the night.

Spencer Coldren led the Eagles with 12 points and was the only Stephenson player in double figures.

With the win, the Panthers got back to .500 with a 4-4 mark. They will host the Cedarville-DeTour Islanders on Thursday.

STEPHENSON 5 12 4 15 – 36

PICKFORD 15 12 16 13 – 56

STEPHENSON – Kuehnau 4, W. Spaude 2, Brown 5, Coldren 12, Schwartz 9, Kass 2, Anderson 2. FT: 5-12; F: 12; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 1 (Schwartz).

PICKFORD – Spencer 1, Edington 22, Rounds 3, Michalski 6, McConkey 2, Storey 3, Orsbourne 9, McDonald 8. FT: 6-12; F: 15; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 6 (Michalski 2, Orsbourne 2, McDonald 2).

Bulldogs get road win over Panthers

PICKFORD – The Rudyard Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack to knock off the Pickford Panthers on their home court Thursday night, 63-44 in an Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference matchup.

Dylan McMillan and Cam Peterson led the Bulldogs to the win with 19 points each, while Jesse Zeeryp joined them in double figures with 11 points.

Rudyard got out to a quick start, jumping on the Panthers to the tune of 19-4 at the end of the first quarter, and increased that lead heading into halftime. Rudyard held a 33-14 advantage after two quarters of play.

The Panthers won the third quarter, outscoring Rudyard 17-12, but it would not be enough to spark a comeback as the Bulldogs bounced back and took the fourth quarter 18-15.

In addition to his scoring, Peterson flirted with a triple-double, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists on the night. Aiden Bickel had five points, six rebounds and led the team in steals with five. Zeeryp also had nine boards.

For Pickford Brayden Rounds had 17 points to lead the way, while Eli McDonald had nine, and Garrett Orsbourne finished with eight. Panther big-man Jacob Edington was held in check by the Rudyard defense, scoring just six.

Rudyard moves to 7-1 with the win and will host the Sault on Tuesday in a Straits Area Conference contest, while Pickford falls to 3-4 with the loss.

RUDYARD 19 14 12 18 – 63

PICKFORD 4 10 17 13 – 44

RUDYARD – Lamma 2, McMillan 19, Peterson 19, Bickel 5, Sprague 2, Zeeryp 11, Cifelli 5. FT: 11-18; F: 10; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 4 (McMillan 1, Peterson 1, Bickel 1, Zeeryp 1).

PICKFORD – Edington 6, Rounds 17, Storey 4, Orsbourne 8, McDonald 9. FT: 2-5; F: 20; Fouled out: Edington, Rounds; 3PFG: 6 (Rounds 2, Orsbourne 2, McDonald 2).

