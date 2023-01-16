ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bays blast Eagles on special night in Brimley

By Scott Church, Special to The Sault News
 3 days ago
BRIMLEY – Sometimes, things just work out the way they’re supposed to.

For example, when a school dedicates a gym to a local legend and puts his name on the building, the home team is supposed to come out and get a big win.

The Brimley Bays girls' basketball team followed the script to perfection and walloped the Engadine Eagles 68-36 in an Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference game on a night when former coach John Akkanen received a well-deserved honor.

Former players spoke at the ceremony as well as coaching colleagues. Fittingly, the game was played in the “old” gym where Akkanen made his name during his coaching tenure.

When the game started, the Bays kept the good vibes rolling. Liz Johnson opened the scoring with a three-pointer at the 5:25 mark, and Ceara LeBlanc closed the first quarter with a triple of her own. That gave the Bays an 8-1 lead at the end of the period.

The Brimley offense really started to flow in the second quarter. LeBlanc opened the second quarter the same way she closed the first, giving Brimley a double-digit lead at 11-1. It was over two minutes into the second quarter before Engadine scoring ace Leah French got on the board. Her corner three closed the gap to 11-4

From that point, the Bays went on a 12-4 run, bookended by a pair of Coralee Seppela baskets to put the Bays up 21-8 with 3:40 to play in the half. The Bays continued to control play in the game as Vivian Carrick ended the first half with a three-point basket, giving the Bays a 29-16 halftime lead.

“We didn’t really change anything,” Brimley coach Matt Bathey said of his team, which has been struggling on the offensive end early in the season. “We moved the ball and didn’t try to force things and the biggest thing is that we finally started to shoot the ball well.”

To compliment their offense, the Bays defense essentially ended the competitive aspect of the game early in the second half. After a Johnson deuce, the Bays slapped on a press and turned the Eagles over on three straight possessions, all of which resulted in points for Brimley. The flurry put Brimley up 37-16 with just under seven minutes left in the period. Over the rest of the period, the Bays allowed just five points and went into the fourth with a 50-21 lead.

French got going in the fourth quarter and scored 12 of her 27 points over the final eight minutes, but it was too little, too late as the Bays continued to pour it on.

“We adjusted our zone against her (French),” Bathey said. “We knew she as going to score some, but we didn’t feel like anyone else was really going to beat us so we moved our zone up a little higher than we would normally.”

Carrick led the Bays with 18 points on the night, while LeBlanc and Johnson both finished with 16, and Autumn Tremblay chipped in with eight.

Other than French, no other Engadine player scored more than three points.

The Bays, 3-6, will be in action again on Monday, as they travel to Mid-Pen to take on the Wolverines.

ENGADINE 1 15 5 15 – 36

BRIMLEY 8 21 21 18 – 68

ENGADINE – Avery 3, Oven 1, French 27, Bigalow 3, Carfora 2. FT: 4-9; F: 15; Fouled out: Carfora; 3PFG: 6 (French 5, Bigalow 1).

BRIMLEY – Carrick 18, LeBlanc 16, Seppela 4, Johnson 16, Tremblay 8, L. Hill 2, G. Hill 2. FT: 4-6; F: 9; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 10 (Carrick 4, LeBlanc 4, Johnson 2).

