Syracuse, NY

Syracuse community shows support for Torres Ortiz family

Syracuse, N.Y. — The death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz has broken hearts of many in the community after she was shot and killed in a drive by shooting Monday night just steps away from her house. Close friends and family members gathered at the church of the family...
Tompkins County urging neighbors to get COVID-19 booster, new subvariant spreading

Tompkins County, NY — Tompkins County is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and recommending ways on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State, the DOH said. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5.
Sunday service held in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Friends, family, and members of our community gathered for a service in memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Sunday, January 22nd. It took place at the Anthony of Padua Church on Midland Avenue. Torres-Ortiz was a student and class president at STEM Syracuse Blodgett Middle School.
Family of Ava Wood releases statement after daughters death

Baldwinsville, NY — The family of 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead on Friday morning in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide, has released a statement to the community. "We want to begin by expressing our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve...
Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
Calling hours and services announced for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Calling hours for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse, NY. Services will be Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Onondaga Valley Cemetery.
Film crew captures Brexialee in her own words in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four days after her murder, we are still learning about the impact that 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz had on her community. It comes as Syracuse Police continue to search for the person who killed her in a drive-by shooting. They have said they do not believe she was the intended target.
Syracuse Police arrest teenager, seize firearm, ammunition and drugs from residence

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.
38-year-old man shot in leg Friday night, police say

Syracuse, NY — A 38-year-old Syracuse man was shot at least one time in his leg Friday night, according to Syracuse police. In a release police say they responded to 303 South Avenue in Syracuse just before 10:15 pm Friday night for a reported shooting with injuries. They say a short time later a walk-in shooting was called in by staff at Crouse Hospital, and officers later found the 38-year-old victim in the emergency room.
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland

Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
One firefighter injured in Syracuse house fire Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse firefighter is being treated for minor injuries on his leg after while putting out a house fire on Mildred Avenue in Syracuse Friday evening. The fire started shortly after 5 p.m., and fire crews worked to contain the flames as they extended into the attic and onto the porch of the home.
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY

Finally, after weeks of above-normal temperatures with more rain than snow, a more seasonable chill and accumulating snowfall are returning to Central New York. Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions on the ski...
Syracuse overcomes slow start, storms past Georgia Tech 80-63

ATLANTA, GA — Joe Girard scored 28 points, making six 3-pointers, and Syracuse defeated Georgia Tech 80-63 on Saturday. The Orange returned to their winning ways, picking up their 10th victory in the last 13 games and bouncing back from Monday’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami. Girard...
