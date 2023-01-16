ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Significant Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Following a successful stint at Jackson State, Sanders made an immediate mark on the Colorado program. The Buffaloes roster underwent significant changes with players transferring into and out of the school. ...
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

Buffs lose battle to #7 Bruins, fall 68-54 in LA

Following their loss to the University of Southern California on Jan. 12, the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team faced another loss, 68-54, against the #7 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 14. Colorado is now 11-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play, as well as tied for ninth in the Pac-12 standings.
BOULDER, CO
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts

If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy