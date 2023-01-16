ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane New York Giants news

The New York Giants are headed to the next round of the playoffs after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, continuing an absolutely incredible season compared to where the Giants were last season. And as NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN explains, the Giants had an incredible turnaround without making any major offseason moves.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning's Comment On Eagles Game Is Going Viral

Eli Manning made a promise to himself after he retired that he might have to break for this year's playoffs. During Monday night's "Manningcast" on ESPN, the former Giants QB revealed that he just might have to make the trip to Philly on Saturday night. "I said when I retired that I would never go ...
CALIFORNIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

BBV pick em divisional round

Somehow I made.... something out of this. Everyone is still in the survivor, well done us. PP, npt, afan & Kölner are still in the bracket (an X means you're out of that). Scores on the right are for tiebreaker/interest/trifecta/bragging. I don't know who a winner might be, but I assume it will come out in the wash. Plus, I usually put together a bunch of random prop picks for the SB which I suspect will sort it all out. Or make it all worse. Either way, a hell of a ride.
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants Wildcard win over the Vikings

The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and on Sunday they had their first playoff win since 2011. The Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in an exciting offensive showdown where neither team could shake the other. Chris and Nick dive back into the stats and tape to see how and why the game played out the way it did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/17: Praise pours in for Daniel Jones

I think the debate is over. Daniel Jones on Sunday put an emphatic end to the “can Jones be a quarterback who can win you big games?” and “should the Giants bring Jones back as their quarterback next season?”. Jones did that with a historic ‘put the...
ALABAMA STATE
Big Blue View

Successful Head Coach/Quarterback Tandems

The most successful HC/QB combinations since the Colts/Giants OT Championship Game are:. Other QB's with 2 Championships are Eli, Peyton, Elway, Staubach, Plunkett, Griese, and Ben. That's it. The top group is comprised of guys with impressive skills but, with the possible exception of Bradshaw's arm, none of them had...
Big Blue View

Now it seems like everybody wants a piece of the Giants (Coaches) Plus

I hope neither of these guys leave, but if one has to go, let it be Kafka. Daboll no doubt knows where to find another Offensive Coordinator and if necessary, he can call the plays. But losing Wink would Not Be Good! However, if either of them gets a head coaching job, good for them and I'd wish them well.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Blue View

We WON! mock offseason.

The Giants didn't steal that victory yesterday, Daniel and Co. beat the Vikings and won that game yesterday. Man is football fun again or what?! Since I am in a giddy mood, you all get another one of my annoying mock offseasons. You're welcome lol. 5th year option:. Andrew Thomas-...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

