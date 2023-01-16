Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia ClosedMadocUpper Darby, PA
gamblingnews.com
New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, the Giants now get to face the Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Giants upset the Vikes last weekend, but do they have it in them to cause another upset? Let’s find out!. New York Giants...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane New York Giants news
The New York Giants are headed to the next round of the playoffs after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, continuing an absolutely incredible season compared to where the Giants were last season. And as NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN explains, the Giants had an incredible turnaround without making any major offseason moves.
Look: Eli Manning's Comment On Eagles Game Is Going Viral
Eli Manning made a promise to himself after he retired that he might have to break for this year's playoffs. During Monday night's "Manningcast" on ESPN, the former Giants QB revealed that he just might have to make the trip to Philly on Saturday night. "I said when I retired that I would never go ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
The perfect quarterback for the NY Jets that their fans would hate
It was 54 years ago, Jan. 12, that number 12 led the New York Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win which gave the American Football League credibility and possibly saved the "Big Game". Now it's time for another number 12 to try to take them back there.
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Big Blue View
BBV pick em divisional round
Somehow I made.... something out of this. Everyone is still in the survivor, well done us. PP, npt, afan & Kölner are still in the bracket (an X means you're out of that). Scores on the right are for tiebreaker/interest/trifecta/bragging. I don't know who a winner might be, but I assume it will come out in the wash. Plus, I usually put together a bunch of random prop picks for the SB which I suspect will sort it all out. Or make it all worse. Either way, a hell of a ride.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants Wildcard win over the Vikings
The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and on Sunday they had their first playoff win since 2011. The Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in an exciting offensive showdown where neither team could shake the other. Chris and Nick dive back into the stats and tape to see how and why the game played out the way it did.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/17: Praise pours in for Daniel Jones
I think the debate is over. Daniel Jones on Sunday put an emphatic end to the “can Jones be a quarterback who can win you big games?” and “should the Giants bring Jones back as their quarterback next season?”. Jones did that with a historic ‘put the...
Kirk Cousins will have his OC return for first time since 2016
Since 2016, the Minnesota Vikings have had a revolving door when it comes to offensive play callers and offensive coordinators. With head coach Kevin O’Connell, that now comes to a stop. As we head into the 2023 season, quarterback Kirk Cousins will now have the same play caller and...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/18: Eli’s advice to Daniel Jones, Hurts, more headlines
Giants-Eagles X Factor: How healthy is Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts?. Mark Schofield discussed the impact of Hurts’ health on the Philadelphia offense during Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. “It hurts them a lot [if they can’t use the designed runs],” Schofield said....
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles upgrade offense; Jets get defensive stud in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Big Blue View
Successful Head Coach/Quarterback Tandems
The most successful HC/QB combinations since the Colts/Giants OT Championship Game are:. Other QB's with 2 Championships are Eli, Peyton, Elway, Staubach, Plunkett, Griese, and Ben. That's it. The top group is comprised of guys with impressive skills but, with the possible exception of Bradshaw's arm, none of them had...
Big Blue View
Now it seems like everybody wants a piece of the Giants (Coaches) Plus
I hope neither of these guys leave, but if one has to go, let it be Kafka. Daboll no doubt knows where to find another Offensive Coordinator and if necessary, he can call the plays. But losing Wink would Not Be Good! However, if either of them gets a head coaching job, good for them and I'd wish them well.
Big Blue View
We WON! mock offseason.
The Giants didn't steal that victory yesterday, Daniel and Co. beat the Vikings and won that game yesterday. Man is football fun again or what?! Since I am in a giddy mood, you all get another one of my annoying mock offseasons. You're welcome lol. 5th year option:. Andrew Thomas-...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/19: Dexter Lawrence goes viral, Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka, more headlines
NFL officials will reportedly be on the lookout for the use of illegal foreign objects (yes, this is football and not wrestling) by the Philadelphia Eagles during this weekend’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants. From Football Zebras:. Game officials will have a heightened sense...
