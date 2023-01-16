“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting

Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While investigators in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continue collecting evidence to identify more suspects from the shootout at a Madison County strip mall, a former investigator weighs in on the process. The shooting took place on Jan. 8. Deputies said the shooting took place...
WAAY-TV
Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days
A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday. The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release. What type of discipline the student will face was not...
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting on Derrick Street
Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Jan. 10. Demetrius King, 46, was in the 200 block of Derrick Street when he was struck by a bullet fired from a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. John Brandon Boles, 29,...
Huntsville police identify victim in fatal shooting last week
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a Jan. 10 shooting that resulted in murder charges against two men last week. Demetrius King, 46, was shot to death following an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street last Tuesday at 9 p.m. King was transported to the hospital where...
Huntsville police looking for suspect in fatal Friday shooting
Huntsville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Friday night. Sgt. Rosalind White said Josh Turney, 33, died from his injuries Saturday morning following an incident on Newson Road Friday. A shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police released Turney’s identity this morning.
Waffle House murder suspect indicted by Madison County Grand Jury
A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Waffle House nearly two years ago.
WHNT-TV
Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death
A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine...
WAFF
Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost. Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.
Guntersville man charged in connection to overdose death indicted by grand jury
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.
Gun confiscated, student removed from Lee High School/New Century Technology High School
School administrators say a gun was found with a student at Lee High School/New Century Technology High School on Wednesday.
Two students facing ‘disciplinary action’ after allegedly bringing guns to school
Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
WAFF
48 ON YOUR SIDE: Guardians seek answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parents/guardians of students in Huntsville City Schools are searching for answers after two students were found with guns at two different schools within the system on Wednesday. The guns were found at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School just two weeks after a...
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
Huntsville man gets five years after pleading guilty to 2018 murder at Westlake Apartments
A Huntsville man has pleaded guilty to a 2018 murder at the Westlake Apartment Complex.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville store remains closed while another sets new goal after murders at event center
Two Huntsville local businesses are still recovering after a Jan. 7 mass shooting at a birthday party killed 20-year-olds Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. Three others were critically injured. The Vinyl Hub, a craft store, and Junkabillies, an antique store, are located right next to Legacy Events, where the shooting...
Huntsville Police trying to hire as many officers ‘as possible’
The Huntsville Police Departments facing a challenge many in the area can relate to: trying to keep up with how fast Alabama’s biggest city is expanding. “We kind of have the blessing of the city council and the mayor’s office to hire as many as we possibly can,” said police recruitment officer Paul Nordan. According to city spokesman Adam Smith, Huntsville is growing by 458 residents a month.
Comments / 2