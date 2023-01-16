ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Mounds, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. ﻿ RELATED: One person...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser. The City of Stoughton approved a plan to allow more space for large presentations, fitness and wellness classes at the Stoughton Area Senior Center. The challenge the center faces is that it would have to raise $200,000 to cover the cost of renovations and equipment.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An incident...
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday. According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive. MPD officers and Madison Fire...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect

MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot another man on State Street. The shooting left a 29-year-old man...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. An incident...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Annual Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance returns to in-person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 38th annual Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance returned to an in-person venue at the Overture Center for the Arts, welcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s goddaughter as a speaker and celebrating the winners of the MLK Humanitarian Award. The event featured several speakers, including...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An incident...
OREGON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy