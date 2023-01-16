Read full article on original website
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser. The City of Stoughton approved a plan to allow more space for large presentations, fitness and wellness classes at the Stoughton Area Senior Center. The challenge the center faces is that it would have to raise $200,000 to cover the cost of renovations and equipment.
Former Royce School in Beloit to house new Family Services’ transitional living project
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former elementary school will soon transition into a new start for some Beloit families. Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., purchased the old Royce School building at 825 Liberty Avenue to develop the Next Step transitional living project for unhoused young children and parents in Rock County.
Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
The community remembers a wife, mother, and educator killed by a car while on a walk.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday. According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive. MPD officers and Madison Fire...
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims' families testify
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m....
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot another man on State Street. The shooting left a 29-year-old man...
First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire
First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars. Columbia County Jail officials have confirmed...
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered. Two television...
Annual Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance returns to in-person
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 38th annual Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance returned to an in-person venue at the Overture Center for the Arts, welcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s goddaughter as a speaker and celebrating the winners of the MLK Humanitarian Award. The event featured several speakers, including...
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
