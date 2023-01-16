Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; South End San Joaquin Valley; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Visalia - Porterville -Reedley, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
