Effective: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; South End San Joaquin Valley; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Visalia - Porterville -Reedley, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO