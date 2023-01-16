Latest Gaming News: The soundtrack for ‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ is now streaming while ‘The Callisto Protocol’ reportedly underperformed

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-rattling action favorite still in line for a Netflix sequel comes in from the cold of irrelevance
One of the industry’s finest action directors partnering up with a top-tier icon of cinematic ass-kicking for a critically-acclaimed and commercially successful comic book adaptation is the stuff franchises are made of, but we’re still waiting patiently for the second chapter in the Atomic Blonde saga to emerge.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a game-changing classic that scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes picks up a bad streaming habit
1977’s Saturday Night Fever was a game-changer in every sense of the world, hoovering up $237 million at the box office, sending John Travolta into the stratosphere in the wake of his Academy Award-nominated performance, and turning disco into a worldwide sensation. In retrospect, sequel Staying Alive couldn’t have gone much worse.
wegotthiscovered.com
A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors
The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner weighs in as supporters urge Netflix to correct its mistake
The ratio of canceled shows to be subjected to petitions and campaigns that actually succeed in their goal of being renewed or saved is overwhelmingly skewed it one direction, and it isn’t a positive one. Nonetheless, the Warrior Nun fandom continues to fight the good fight in the hopes that the Netflix favorite will live another day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Woman Shares Creepy "Backrooms" Glitch in the Matrix at Chicago Macy's
There must be a portal in there...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ scary?
Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s The Last of Us. HBO‘s adaptation of the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise, The Last of Us, has premiered. By all reports, it has lived up to the games’ reputation as the show follows the events of the first game, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, two survivors of a global Cordyceps fungal infection.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix conveniently forgets to mention Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ started life as a ‘Star Wars’ spinoff
Taking a break from their demands to see the streaming service purchase the entirety of the SnyderVerse to give them what they want, Zack Snyder’s supporters have instead been celebrating the first footage and official release date for sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Given that zombie actioner Army of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic
The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
