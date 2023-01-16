Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Wife of Bills’ Mitch Morse had one question after his altercation with Dolphins DT
Mitch Morse won on the field on Sunday. His wife, Caitlin, won off of it on social media when she posted about her husband’s kerfuffle with a Miami Dolphins player. During the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 win over the Dolphins, Morse found himself in a shoving match with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Morse went after Wilkins when the Dolphins defensive tackle started shoving quarterback Josh Allen. After the altercation was over, Morse’s wife had one question.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
nfltraderumors.co
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves
The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports
OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Jessica Pegula honors Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open. Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: How to bet Bengals-Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will face each other for the second time in less than three weeks when they meet in an AFC divisional round playoff game Sunday in Upstate New York. The teams played Jan. 2 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while making a...
NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return
The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. ...
Bills Bengals: it's hard to dislike one another
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals play Sunday for the division. The two teams are not rivals. In fact, they bonded during Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency January 2nd at Paycor Stadium.
FanDuel bonus code for NBA: Bet $5, win $150 on Bulls vs. Pistons in Paris
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re in search of the best place to bet on Thursday’s NBA game in Paris, or anything for that matter, look no...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski confirmed he had discussions about signing with the Buffalo Bills last offseason but ultimately elected to retire and stay retired, as he didn’t have the passion for the game anymore. (TMZ) Dolphins. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have work to...
