Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in GeorgiaKristen WaltersTaylorsville, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Chiefs-Jaguars: Three ways Jacksonville has improved since last game against KC
Jacksonville went on a hot streak after a loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 13. Here are three reasons why.
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
Some Jaguars fans looking to travel to Kansas City this weekend for big playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The excitement is in the air as the Jaguars are set to play the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday afternoon in Kansas City. Jags super fan Pedro Amador, better known as “PowerPoint Pedro”, is considering making the trip. Amador says...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Some Jags fans planning road trip to Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some lifelong Jaguars fans will be bringing energy and support from Duval to Kansas City on Saturday. For this group of friends -- instead of flying to the Heart of America they’ll be road tripping it 16 hours to Arrowhead Stadium. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
City of Jacksonville, Jaguars to host send-off for team, playoff game watch party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars will be hosting a send-off for the players on Friday as the team heads to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a divisional-round matchup and then a watch party for the playoff game on Saturday. The send-off...
Healthy Chiefs back to work, eye Jags in divisional round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs spent more than five months battering their bodies in an attempt to not only make the playoffs but also ensure that they would get the AFC's top seed and the first weekend to rest and recover. The reward comes now:...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday ahead of their AFC divisional game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams had players listed as non-participants and limited in practice. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury...
Why the Jaguars Ability To Win the Hard Way Will Shape Their Postseason Outlook
Fresh off a 27-point comeback, the Jaguars are not new to grinding out tough victories.
What Eagles' offense learned from Tampa playoff disaster
Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. A year ago this week. The moment the Eagles had been waiting for since the start of training camp. First quarter. First play. And they knew right away something wasn’t right. “Dude, first play we came out, I will never forget that,”...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions
Here's how the first 31 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft could go.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence owns a perfect 37-0 Saturday record that includes NFL, college and high school
Trevor Lawrence will put his perfect Saturday record on the line this weekend when the Jaguars face the Chiefs in the divisional playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium. His 37-0 record as a starting quarterback on Saturdays between his time at Cartersville High School (3-0), Clemson (32-0) and Jacksonville (2-0) is random, amazing and funny all at the same time.
Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation
Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaguars send-off, playoff watch party set at TIAA Bank Field and Daily's Place
Jaguars fans can give the team a send-off on Friday and watch them play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Fans will be allowed to gather near the Gallagher Club West Gate beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to watch players and coaches leave for their charter flight to...
