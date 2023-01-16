ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Some Jags fans planning road trip to Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some lifelong Jaguars fans will be bringing energy and support from Duval to Kansas City on Saturday. For this group of friends -- instead of flying to the Heart of America they’ll be road tripping it 16 hours to Arrowhead Stadium. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Healthy Chiefs back to work, eye Jags in divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs spent more than five months battering their bodies in an attempt to not only make the playoffs but also ensure that they would get the AFC's top seed and the first weekend to rest and recover. The reward comes now:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What Eagles' offense learned from Tampa playoff disaster

Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. A year ago this week. The moment the Eagles had been waiting for since the start of training camp. First quarter. First play. And they knew right away something wasn’t right. “Dude, first play we came out, I will never forget that,”...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence owns a perfect 37-0 Saturday record that includes NFL, college and high school

Trevor Lawrence will put his perfect Saturday record on the line this weekend when the Jaguars face the Chiefs in the divisional playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium. His 37-0 record as a starting quarterback on Saturdays between his time at Cartersville High School (3-0), Clemson (32-0) and Jacksonville (2-0) is random, amazing and funny all at the same time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation

Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI

