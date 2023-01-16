ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Reuters

Tesla's Gruenheide plant should ramp up output - local minister

HALLE, Germany, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O) German Gruenheide plant still has some ramping up to do, the economy minister of the state the factory is located in said on Thursday, adding that production should be sped up somewhat to reduce customer waiting times.
The Guardian

UK energy bills to fall to about £2,200 from July as wholesale gas costs drop

Energy bills are expected to fall to about £2,200 from July in a fillip for the government and households struggling with ballooning costs. Leading energy consultancy Cornwall Insight has predicted that, excluding government subsidies, typical annual household energy bills will have fallen from £4,279 now to £3,208 from April, and then will ease to roughly £2,200 for the remainder of the year.

