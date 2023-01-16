ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

US has moved munitions stored in Israel for use by Ukraine

The United States has transferred American munitions stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and plans to send more soon, US and Israeli officials told CNN Wednesday. A US official told CNN they have moved “some” of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred, and that there are plans to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.
The Guardian

MEPs call for blacklisting of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

The European parliament has called for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to be blacklisted in Europe, a move some western politicians fear could provoke Iran to walk out of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The parliament has only an advisory role, but EU foreign ministers are due to...
KEYT

S. Korea, Iran summon each other’s envoys over Yoon comment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during a trip to that country this week. While visiting South Korean special forces stationed in the UAE on Monday, Yoon described the hosts as South Korea’s “brother nation” tied by growing economic and military cooperation, and then compared the threat he said UAE faces from Iran to the threat South Korea faces from nuclear-armed North Korea. About 150 South Korean troops are stationed in the UAE, engaging in combined special forces training and other joint military activities.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

NATO allies US, Turkey try to mend fences but rifts persist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey are looking to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years, but have yet to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. At a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lauded the partnership between their countries. But in brief remarks before their meeting, neither specifically mentioned their differences over the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which the Turks have so far blocked despite strong support from the U.S. and other allies.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Top Israeli legal official tells Netanyahu to fire key ally

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he must fire a key Cabinet ally following a court ruling disqualifying the minister from serving in government. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s letter, made public Thursday, compounds the pressure on Netanyahu to fire Aryeh Deri, which could destabilize the premier’s coalition government. It would also likely exacerbate a dispute over the power of the judicial system and the government’s bid to overhaul it. Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Deri, a longtime Netanyahu ally who leads the government’s third-largest party, cannot serve as a Cabinet minister because of a tax fraud conviction and Netanyahu must fire him.
KEYT

Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration. Prosecutors say Nickie Mali Lum Davis and other tried to use back channels to influence U.S. government officials to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund — and to attempt to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. In 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The federal judge ordered Davis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 14.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy