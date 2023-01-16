Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
US has moved munitions stored in Israel for use by Ukraine
The United States has transferred American munitions stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and plans to send more soon, US and Israeli officials told CNN Wednesday. A US official told CNN they have moved “some” of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred, and that there are plans to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.
KEYT
Trump criticizes evangelical leaders for not backing his 2024 presidential bid
Just days before Donald Trump hosts his first 2024 event in South Carolina, a state whose evangelical population has long played a critical role in its presidential primary, the former president is lashing out at religious conservatives who have declined to endorse his third presidential campaign. Trump’s comments to conservative...
MEPs call for blacklisting of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
The European parliament has called for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to be blacklisted in Europe, a move some western politicians fear could provoke Iran to walk out of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The parliament has only an advisory role, but EU foreign ministers are due to...
KEYT
S. Korea, Iran summon each other’s envoys over Yoon comment
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during a trip to that country this week. While visiting South Korean special forces stationed in the UAE on Monday, Yoon described the hosts as South Korea’s “brother nation” tied by growing economic and military cooperation, and then compared the threat he said UAE faces from Iran to the threat South Korea faces from nuclear-armed North Korea. About 150 South Korean troops are stationed in the UAE, engaging in combined special forces training and other joint military activities.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Exclusive: Justice Department allegedly concealed hundreds of Hunter Biden & James Biden's records, lawyer claims
The Department of Justice is allegedly concealing hundreds of Hunter Biden and James Biden records, according to claims that a lawyer in a report has made. A lawyer, Kevin Evans, has made some damning claims that the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) is attempting to hide hundreds of documents that could potentially be responsive.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
KEYT
NATO allies US, Turkey try to mend fences but rifts persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey are looking to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years, but have yet to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. At a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lauded the partnership between their countries. But in brief remarks before their meeting, neither specifically mentioned their differences over the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which the Turks have so far blocked despite strong support from the U.S. and other allies.
KEYT
Top Israeli legal official tells Netanyahu to fire key ally
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he must fire a key Cabinet ally following a court ruling disqualifying the minister from serving in government. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s letter, made public Thursday, compounds the pressure on Netanyahu to fire Aryeh Deri, which could destabilize the premier’s coalition government. It would also likely exacerbate a dispute over the power of the judicial system and the government’s bid to overhaul it. Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Deri, a longtime Netanyahu ally who leads the government’s third-largest party, cannot serve as a Cabinet minister because of a tax fraud conviction and Netanyahu must fire him.
How AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery Will Be Used by Ukraine Against Russia
The military aid destined for Ukraine is all designed to function together, former U.S. Army Europe Lieutenant General Ben Hodges told Newsweek.
KEYT
Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration. Prosecutors say Nickie Mali Lum Davis and other tried to use back channels to influence U.S. government officials to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund — and to attempt to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. In 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The federal judge ordered Davis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 14.
Comments / 0