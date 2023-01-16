ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly conditions Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a chilly afternoon Thursday as a cold front swept through the are a Wednesday afternoon. We will see a slow warming trend kick in Friday, before the next cold front arrives Saturday. Here is a look at your 9 day...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, gusty day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!. Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s MLK Forecast: Expect a chillier week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Martin Luther King Day!. Expect a high of 57 degrees today! It’s going to a bit cooler this week compared to last week so make sure to bundle up!. We also expect some rain chances this morning and tomorrow...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds

EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2

Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
EL PASO, TX

