El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly conditions Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a chilly afternoon Thursday as a cold front swept through the are a Wednesday afternoon. We will see a slow warming trend kick in Friday, before the next cold front arrives Saturday. Here is a look at your 9 day...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, gusty day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!. Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
El Paso News
Roxy’s MLK Forecast: Expect a chillier week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Martin Luther King Day!. Expect a high of 57 degrees today! It’s going to a bit cooler this week compared to last week so make sure to bundle up!. We also expect some rain chances this morning and tomorrow...
El Paso Weather: From Wind To Rain, Get Ready For A Wet Start To The Week
Welp, we got the wind this past Sunday and now it’s time for the rain to join in on the fun!. According to the National Weather Service, chances for showers are on the increase for the start of this week. Monday Forecast:. Clouds are expected to stick around throughout...
El Paso News
Rain, Stronger Winds Tuesday; Very Chilly Gusts Wednesday; Another Weekend Cold Front — Your 9-Day Forecast
From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds
EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date
You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso
You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
El Paso News
High Wind Warning for Sunday; Chilly Winds & Rain for MLK Day; 40s on Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Just to remind us that we are in the middle of winter, a powerful system and cold front push through on Sunday. The chilly air will really not come in until Monday. We have a could days only in the 40s this week. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies...
WATCH: City news conference on the passing of EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials talk about the sudden death of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. For full updates, tune in to KTSM 9 News at 5,6, and 10 p.m. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
South American Penguins Coming to El Paso Zoo in 2023 – Here’s When We Can Expect Them
Magellanic Penguins will be waddling about at the El Paso Zoo by the end of 2023. Sooner than that, actually. Here’s an update on when El Pasoans can expect the penguin exhibit to open, and how many will call the Sun City home. What are Megallanic Penguins & How...
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
