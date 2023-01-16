Best reactions after Bengals beat Ravens, advance to divisional round of playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals, as expected, generated a ton of reactions during their Sunday night primetime playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in the opening round of the postseason.

It certainly helped that the Bengals, despite being big favorites, hit the halftime tunnel down 10-9 before eventually winning courtesy of a record-breaking defensive touchdown by Sam Hubbard and then getting lucky that a last-second Hail Mary attempt wasn’t completed.

But some chippy play between the bitter rivals, key injuries and the long-term ramifications of the game’s outcome played a big role in the massive reactions after the game went final.

Here’s a sampling of the best reactions as the Bengals next head to the divisional round to play the Bills.