ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Best reactions after Bengals beat Ravens, advance to divisional round of playoffs

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNYRr_0kFzj3hM00

The Cincinnati Bengals, as expected, generated a ton of reactions during their Sunday night primetime playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in the opening round of the postseason.

It certainly helped that the Bengals, despite being big favorites, hit the halftime tunnel down 10-9 before eventually winning courtesy of a record-breaking defensive touchdown by Sam Hubbard and then getting lucky that a last-second Hail Mary attempt wasn’t completed.

But some chippy play between the bitter rivals, key injuries and the long-term ramifications of the game’s outcome played a big role in the massive reactions after the game went final.

Here’s a sampling of the best reactions as the Bengals next head to the divisional round to play the Bills.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return.  Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged.  According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy