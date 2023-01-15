ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals vs. Bills divisional round time, date revealed

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
With the Cincinnati Bengals escaping the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, it sets up a divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills next weekend.

The NFL has already announced the schedule for that game — 3 p.m. ET next Sunday on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore on the call.

Simple enough, not that anything has been simple for the Bengals or Bills lately.

Cincinnati just hardly squeezed past the Ravens on Sunday night, needing a record-breaking defensive touchdown by Sam Hubbard to get the win. The Bills, at home, hardly got past a Dolphins team starting a third-string quarterback earlier that day.

And of course, both teams linked up briefly in Week 17 on a Monday night when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, eventually leading to that game being waved off and declared a no-contest.

The two teams meet again next Sunday, this time in Buffalo with a shot at the AFC title game on the line.

