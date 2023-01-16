Read full article on original website
Venago County Recipe of the Day: Savory Party Bread
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Savory Party Bread – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. It’s impossible to stop nibbling on warm pieces of this cheesy, oniony bread!. Ingredients. 1 unsliced round loaf of sourdough bread (1 pound) 1 pound Monterey Jack cheese. 1/2 cup butter,...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Deviled Eggs
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Deviled Eggs – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a small bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients. Cut eggs lengthwise in half; remove yolks and set whites aside. -In another bowl, mash yolks; add to the mayonnaise mixture, mixing well....
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli Appetizer Pops
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli Appetizer Pops – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Ravioli on a stick is a tasty appetizer everyone talks about!. 1 package (9 ounces) of refrigerated cheese ravioli. Oil for frying. Grated Parmesan cheese, optional. 42 lollipop sticks. Warm marinara sauce...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a large bowl, combine oil, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss gently. Sprinkle with cheese. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. -Bring to room temperature before serving. Cut...
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Win It Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificate
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A slight chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight =...
Pet of the Day 1/16/23
Ellis is a lover, but she takes a while to warm up to new people. She is one that will need to adjust and come to you when she is ready, and she will need someone that will not rush her to be comfortable. Ellis is very sweet and playful once she has had the chance to grow comfortable with her surroundings and people. She would be an amazing companion for someone who enjoys more of a presence of a cat rather than a cuddly all-over-you cat. She has to be absolutely comfortable for her to consider sitting on your lap, but she has done it once or twice! Patience is the biggest thing with Ellis, and as long as she is allowed to adjust at her own pace she will be a wonderful addition to any home. Could this lovebug be your newest family member? Visit Ellis at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Erie Restaurant Week returns Jan. 20-29
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Restaurant Week returns for its third year and features a record number of 39 participating restaurants. The annual event runs from Jan. 20-29 and was created by VisitErie to highlight and support Erie’s diverse restaurants which are important components of Erie’s tourism industry. Each contributing restaurant has created a special menu and […]
Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Applicants must possess the following qualities:. Friendly and positive attitude. Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing...
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
wtae.com
Why egg prices are still soaring
The price of the morning omelet keeps rising, and shoppers can't help but notice how the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed. From restaurants to local farms, everyone is taking a hit. Egg prices have doubled in the past year, and Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 stopped by a farm in Wexford to see the reasons behind it.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 16, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind. Tonight: A chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown moving to new location
Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is moving from Phelps Street to the nearby W. Federal Street, those at the business announced this week.
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Shirley Y. Saye
Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023. Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye. Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building. She was a...
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, January 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born in Oil City on April 28, 1949 to the late William and Betty (Johnson) Combs. He attended...
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away January 4, 2023. She was born May 15, 1947 in Titusville to Milford and Veda Billingsley. She married James Joseph Cihon on July 14, 1972. They celebrated their fiftieth anniversary by going on a cruise with 3 of their sons, their...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
