Bengals LT Jonah Williams on crutches with knee brace after playoff win

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury during the wild card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens and didn’t return.

During the game itself, Williams was initially listed as questionable to return, though that seemed like a mere formality after he needed the help of trainers to leave the field and quickly went from the medical tent to the locker room before being declared out.

After the game, reporters spotted Williams using one crutch and wearing a soft knee brace, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

Cincinnati turned to Jackson Carman to hold down Williams’ spot in the lineup, though it’s unclear what the team will do in the divisional round and potentially beyond if Williams misses time.

As usual, the Bengals will update the injury status of players like Williams early in the week after further testing. The line already misses starters right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins, meaning they’re down to just two starters from the beginning of the season.