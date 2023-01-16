ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visits Evansville

By Collin Davies
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited Evansville on Sunday.

It took place at the CK Newsome Center. Fans were able to ask players questions and take pictures with the mascot.

Pitcher Matthew Liberatore said the caravan has been a cool experience.

“I think this weekend is really cool. I was talking about this earlier on the first part of the caravan. It’s cool that we get to come out here with no baseball agenda and get to just interact with the fans and that’s our main goal for the whole weekend. It kind of gives us special access to the fans and same for them, special access to us,” said Liberatore.

Another pitcher, James Naile said the fan support has been incredible.

“Cardinal fans are everywhere. And after winter warmup yesterday, everyone was out in the cold supporting us. It’s special. It’s a special team to play for and everybody knows it,” said Naile.

The caravan hit 20 cities in just four days.

