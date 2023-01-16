ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Who is Jenson Brooksby? American dumps second seed Casper Ruud out of Australian Open

USA talent Jenson Brooksby secured the best win of his career, defeating second seed Casper Ruud in the Australian Open second round. The potential star squandered three match points in the third set before wrapping up the match 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 against the Norwegian world No.3. Brooksby will now...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Sporting News

Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...
Sporting News

Casemiro Manchester United suspension: Why Red Devils star will miss Arsenal match

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation. WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.
Sporting News

How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'

Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Sporting News

Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand

Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...

