Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession, now streaming on Shudder, is an exquisitely painful, impossibly intimate exploration of pain. It’s about uncertainty (indeed its first line is “What do you mean you don’t know?”), tracing the emotional apocalypses that can attend the end of a relationship with an inquisitor’s attention; a coroner’s curiosity. It’s the cinema of the intolerable; it goes about its business with a torturer’s persistence and imagination. I saw it in high school in the same month I first watched David Cronenberg’s The Brood: both came with the warning that they were “weird,” which is a description I associate now with challenging, active fare. You could say Possession is about a married couple breaking up because of infidelity, but that would very much be like saying Apocalypse Now is about Vietnam. Yes, but… I equate Possession with The Brood still now in my mind because both are about the psychic havoc, the florid and manifold indignity of divorce from ground zero to collateral caught in its blast radius, fallout, and if everything goes wrong, the threat of an endless nuclear winter. I came to these films at the right time in my life, I think, because when you’re a teenager going through your first loves, betrayals, reconciliations, and other relative devastations, losing your mind in the fires of love speaks particularly true. Before you’ve grown calloused and remote, every sensation is unbearably acute: cold air on skinned flesh. Possession is an open wound of a movie, an interpretive, avant garde dance that speaks in the visceral, non-literal language of the shapes in which pain manifest when it laces the body. It is one of one.

