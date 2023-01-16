Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Last of Us’: FEDRA and the Fireflies, Explained
'The Last of Us' premiere on HBO introduces two groups, FEDRA and the Fireflies. Who are they? And who are the bad guys?
ComicBook
The Last of Us Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Record
The Last of Us has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record. The upcoming HBO series has been one of the most anticipated television shows on the horizon for a while. When the show was officially announced in 2020, it started stirring all kinds of excitement among fans, mostly because the games are great and people wanted to see it adapted. The excitement only increased as the series added Chornobyl's Craig Mazin as showrunner and series creator Neil Druckmann as a writer, producer, and director. When the casting of Pedro Pascal as Joel was confirmed, it pretty much cemented that this was going to be something special and that only continued to be proven true with other casting announcements, trailers, and more.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Premiere Scores HBO's Second Largest Debut in Over a Decade
Video game fans and HBO will both be heaving a sigh of relief this week, for different reasons. While the hugely-anticipated series The Last of Us has been almost unanimously declared as the best video game adaptation of all time — not a high bar to cross, but still — it also drew phenomenal numbers for the premium television network. Based on Nielsen and first party data, Sunday’s series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms.
hubpages.com
The Last of Us: Episode 1 Review
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel and Tess are hired to smuggle a 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive zone. A small, little worthy job for their own reasons that soon becomes a brutal journey as they find themselves in a position where they have to depend on each other for survival.
thecinemaholic.com
The Devil to Pay Ending, Explained: Is Tarlee Dead?
‘The Devil to Pay’ is a thriller film written and directed by Ruckus and Lane Skye. Set in the vast wilderness of the Appalachian Mountains, the movie revolves around the conflicts faced by Lemon, a married woman who is roped in to repay her husband’s death following his disappearance. When her son’s life hangs in the balance, Lemon is forced to navigate the complex and tense land conflicts in the small community while searching for a way to save her son. The fast-paced and slick thriller has plenty of action and shocking moments of violence that invest viewers in Lemon’s story. If you are looking for answers about the story’s conclusion, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Devil to Pay.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Woman Shares Creepy "Backrooms" Glitch in the Matrix at Chicago Macy's
There must be a portal in there...
Dog Gone with Rob Lowe just jumped to No. 1 on Netflix — stream it or skip it?
Netflix's new No. 1 movie stars Rob Lowe and an adorable yellow Labrador — here's everything you need to know about Dog Gone.
‘Will Trent’: Why Ramón Rodríguez Looks Familiar
For those who watch 'Will Trent' on ABC, Ramón Rodríguez might look familiar. Read on to learn what films and television shows the actor appeared in previously.
‘Night Court’ Revival: Melissa Rauch Explains Abby Stone’s Dark Past
Melissa Rauch discusses the 'Night Court' revival's revelations that her character, Judge Abby Stone, has some issues in her past too.
This Is the Worst Netflix Show of All Time According to Fans
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" has been so poorly received by fans that it is setting records, in a very bad way.
Popculture
Major TNT Show Canceled Despite Being Previously Renewed
Snowpiercer, the last remaining original scripted drama at TNT, has been canceled. The post-apocalyptic drama was canceled on Jan. 13, even though it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take tax write-offs on content. Tomorrow Studios, which produces the series, will shop the new season to other outlets, hoping to expand the franchise.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting
EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
Polygon
Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2023
It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.
‘The Rookie’ Fans Feel Bad for 1 Character in Season 5 — They ‘Got Done Dirty’
It was only a matter of time before Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford acted on their romantic feelings in 'The Rookie,' but some fans aren't happy with how the storyline treated one character.
Puzzling Captain America: New World Order leak reveals even more villains
When Marvel finally confirmed rumors that Captain America: New World Order was in the making, many wondered whether the studio could top the first three movies in the franchise. It wasn’t because Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) had taken on the mantle. We would have asked the same question if Chris Evans had stuck around for another sequel. But if the myriad recent rumors are accurate, New World Order could be an incredible addition to the MCU. And now we have another puzzling leak about the villains of Captain America: New World Order.
game-news24.com
There’s one major difference between The Last of Us TV show and the Videogame Joel and that weirdness lies in the video game, and that kind of thing is hilarious
The Last of Us is one of the critically acclaimed video games of all time. The Last Of Us could turn out to be one of the most critically acclaimed television series of all time. No matter where Joel Miller happens, the video game Joel and the TV show Joel have a big difference, and their hilariousness is a huge draw.
wegotthiscovered.com
All ‘Game of Thrones’ stars in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Game of Thrones and The Last of Us have a fair amount in common even though one is set in the fantastical world of Westeros, and the other takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States. Both shows have been adapted from other mediums; Game of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin’s series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, while The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name.
‘Possession,’ An Open Wound Of A Movie, Finally Arrives On Streaming To Devastate Audiences Anew
Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession, now streaming on Shudder, is an exquisitely painful, impossibly intimate exploration of pain. It’s about uncertainty (indeed its first line is “What do you mean you don’t know?”), tracing the emotional apocalypses that can attend the end of a relationship with an inquisitor’s attention; a coroner’s curiosity. It’s the cinema of the intolerable; it goes about its business with a torturer’s persistence and imagination. I saw it in high school in the same month I first watched David Cronenberg’s The Brood: both came with the warning that they were “weird,” which is a description I associate now with challenging, active fare. You could say Possession is about a married couple breaking up because of infidelity, but that would very much be like saying Apocalypse Now is about Vietnam. Yes, but… I equate Possession with The Brood still now in my mind because both are about the psychic havoc, the florid and manifold indignity of divorce from ground zero to collateral caught in its blast radius, fallout, and if everything goes wrong, the threat of an endless nuclear winter. I came to these films at the right time in my life, I think, because when you’re a teenager going through your first loves, betrayals, reconciliations, and other relative devastations, losing your mind in the fires of love speaks particularly true. Before you’ve grown calloused and remote, every sensation is unbearably acute: cold air on skinned flesh. Possession is an open wound of a movie, an interpretive, avant garde dance that speaks in the visceral, non-literal language of the shapes in which pain manifest when it laces the body. It is one of one.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0