Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on Monday for his angry outburst over Brett Maher’s pitiful kicking performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his frustrated reaction, though, Prescott emphasized he hasn’t lost his belief on the veteran kicker. For those who missed it, Maher missed four straight attempts for the extra point in […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ Rumored Plan For Lamar Jackson Revealed
The offseason is going to be very interesting. Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, however, he has had to deal with some serious injury issues. Ultimately, a knee injury kept him out of the team’s Wild Card game on Sunday. Consequently, the team lost by just a touchdown. Had Jackson been there, it could have been a different story.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with one team
Rob Gronkowski admitted that he entertained the thought of playing football this season, and he says he even came close to signing with a team before Week 1. That team was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski was a guest on an episode of the “New Heights with Jason &...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark
On “The Tonight Show” in 1976, Frank Sinatra told a wonderful story about seeing Don Rickles in a restaurant. The legendary Sinatra said the caustic comedian came over to his table and asked the singer to stop by and say hello because he was with a beautiful woman.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Announcement
Al Michaels and Tony Dungy teamed up for the first time ever to call Saturday's Jaguars-Chargers wild-card matchup. For such an animated game, their announcing was anything but. Despite the days-worth of fan critique, Michaels is standing up for his style. “Must have gotten a hundred texts from ...
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, makes shocking decision
Kris Jenkins, a potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, has made a shocking decision, opting to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program for the 2023 season. Jenkins revealed his decision in a Twitter post. The Michigan football defensive lineman said the following in a statement, “It has been my goal,...
