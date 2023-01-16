Read full article on original website
Windy and cooler day with mountain snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and partly cloudy. Snow continues to fall in the northern mountains of New Mexico and San Juan Mountains. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect for the Jemez, Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains through today, as 1-5″ of additional snow accumulation is possible.
Storm exits Wednesday; another on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very active week of weather so far, with things beginning to wind down today as the storm system that brought heavy snow and rain yesterday exits the state. This will allow for very windy conditions this afternoon, especially east of the Central Mountain Chain where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place as gusts may get to 50-60 mph. Winds will calm down into tomorrow.
Quieter before another storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow still continues for some areas as our latest storm system exits. Winds will come to an end tonight, but another winter storm will arrive Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues this evening across parts of the northern mountains, with snow still in the Sandias and down to the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be dying down tonight as the snow will taper off too. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
More snow, rain and wind across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to mountain snow showers and valley rain showers for the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the day, as a storm crosses the Rockies. Roads will be snow-covered and slick in the mountains, northwest NM, and southern Colorado.
Another storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a wet day across the state, but it really depends on location whether there is snow or rain falling to the surface. To the north and west, along with higher elevations, snow continues to accumulate as temperatures are right around freezing. To the south, east, and even across the Rio Grande Valley, […]
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Rain, Stronger Winds Tuesday; Very Chilly Gusts Wednesday; Another Weekend Cold Front — Your 9-Day Forecast
From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast...
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Very active and much cooler week ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.
Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
I-40 westbound down to one lane near Sedillo Hill due to crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash on westbound I-40 near Sedillo Hill, according to the BCSO Twitter account. I-40 westbound at Sedillo Hill has two left lanes closed according to NMRoads. Much of northern New Mexico is experiencing difficult driving conditions according to NMRoads. Crews are out salting […]
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
