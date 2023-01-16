ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tigers topple No. 25 Arkansas behind clutch plays late

Nick Honor stole Arkansas’ chance. With 18 seconds left and Missouri up 73-71 against the No. 25 Razorbacks, Jalen Graham drove to the lane looking to tie the contest. Honor stripped the ball from Graham, leading to a pair of made free throws by Sean East II. East added two more free throws in the final seconds to seal a 79-76 win for the Tigers on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible

Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
COLUMBIA, MO
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while Missouri tumbles out of rankings

Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down...
HOUSTON, TX
Lula Porter Smith May 8, 1928~ Jan. 15, 2023

Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
COLUMBIA, MO
In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work

PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
COLUMBIA, MO
Rock Bridge girls basketball falls to top-four KC-area team

Rock Bridge girls basketball fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 50-35 on Monday in its first game of the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence. The Bruins dropped to 10-4 as their three-game win streak ended. Aquinas, the No. 4 team in the Kansas City area according to 810 Varsity, led for...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
COLUMBIA, MO
Hickman beats Helias in milestone game

Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Neff Annex demolition begins

The demolition of Neff Annex began Tuesday. The demolition is part of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan. After its construction in 1959 as an addition to Neff Hall, the annex was home to the Columbia Missourian until Lee Hills Hall was built in 1995. The university plans to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Barbara Terry July 26, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2023

Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce. Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She...
TIPTON, MO
Columbia Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners as car theft rises

Columbia — A viral TikTok video demonstrating how to start Kia’s and Hyundai’s using a USB cord which has caused major issues for drivers since car thieves are mimicking the viral video in Mid-Missouri. According to the Columbia Police Department, owners of Kia and Hyundai need to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Farm Bureau looks forward to 2023 legislative session

The 2023 Missouri legislative session is underway and legislators have been back in Jefferson City since Jan. 4. Every year brings a new opportunity to address items that matter to our members and hardworking Missourians, and we look forward to developing solutions in the coming months. At the top of...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations

An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
COLUMBIA, MO

