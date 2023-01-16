Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Virginia Sports Hall of Famer, South Norfolk native Ed Beard dies
The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced his death on Monday.
WAVY News 10
King's Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year
King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took...
WTKR
World-champion athlete Andre Cason previews the "Elite Scholastic Meet" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — World-champion track athlete and coach Andre Cason joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming second annual Elite Scholastic Meet, an indoor track and field event at the Virginia Beach Sports Center that highlights the best student athletes in our community, all while supporting the ALS Foundation.
shoredailynews.com
Jackets fall to Franklin, top Perquimans
Th e Northampton Yellow Jackets Basketball team played Franklin on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 70 to 68. Jaylen Anderson led the team with 19 points in the game. The Yellow Jackets fell to 7-4 after that lost. The Yellow Jackets got back on...
WAVY News 10
Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey
Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against Joel Guldenschuh. He had faced assault charges.
WAVY News 10
Fraternities and sororities pitch in at food bank on MLK Day
Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Fraternities and sororities pitch in at food bank …. Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank...
WAVY News 10
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. For the first time since 1994, Norfolk Scope played host to the best talent in the ECHL. Hockey fans in Hampton Roads enjoyed the ECHL All-Star game for just the second time ever. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton...
WTKR
Singer Liz Terrell on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Norfolk’s very own Liz Terrell brings her beguiling jazz vocals to The American Theatre’s intimate cabaret space for a celebration of The American Songbook January 20 - 21. But first she stopped by Coast Live to share thoughts on her latest album and her upcoming show.
Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend. It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years...
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
Three historically Black colleges and universities receive grants after 2022 bomb threats
Three historically Black colleges and universities will receive Project School Emergency Response to Violence grants after they were the targets of bomb threats last year.
Virginia Beach company to operate Southside Hampton Roads fiber-optic ring
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach technology company will help operate a fiber-optic network ring that aims to bring ultrafast internet to Southside Hampton Roads, the Southside Network Authority (SNA) announced Tuesday. The authority said it reached an interim public-private partnership agreement with Global Technical Systems (GTS) for...
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
WAVY News 10
Boxing gym inside Military Circle Mall searching for new home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profits housed inside Military Circle Mall are still looking for new spaces to rent after the city announced the mall would close at the end of this month. The businesses inside only have two weeks left before the mall closes its doors. Easy Work...
WAVY News 10
Say Goodbye to Foot Pain
PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Only one thing comes between you and the pavement and that’s your feet! Do you take care of your feet? Let the The Good Feet Store help take your foot pain away. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News...
CHKD hosting virtual hiring event Thursday
The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD) is hosting an upcoming virtual hiring event to fill clinical and non-clinical positions.
wanderwithalex.com
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
WTKR
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week with The Rustic Spoon on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ryan Hines, Co-Founder of The Rustic Spoon, talks about plans for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, January 16-22! The Rustic Spoon. Presented by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association.
WTKR
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week with The Butcher's Son Chop House on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chef Jayda Albert shares a look at the special offerings available at The Butcher's Son Chop House as part of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, January 16-22! The Butcher’s Son Chop House. 1556 Laskin Rd #134, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. (757) 500-7550. Presented by the...
