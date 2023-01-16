ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

King's Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year

King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Jackets fall to Franklin, top Perquimans

The Northampton Yellow Jackets Basketball team played Franklin on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 70 to 68. Jaylen Anderson led the team with 19 points in the game. The Yellow Jackets fell to 7-4 after that lost. The Yellow Jackets got back on...
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey

Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fraternities and sororities pitch in at food bank on MLK Day

Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal

Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Singer Liz Terrell on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Norfolk’s very own Liz Terrell brings her beguiling jazz vocals to The American Theatre’s intimate cabaret space for a celebration of The American Songbook January 20 - 21. But first she stopped by Coast Live to share thoughts on her latest album and her upcoming show.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk ….
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Boxing gym inside Military Circle Mall searching for new home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profits housed inside Military Circle Mall are still looking for new spaces to rent after the city announced the mall would close at the end of this month. The businesses inside only have two weeks left before the mall closes its doors. Easy Work...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Say Goodbye to Foot Pain

PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Only one thing comes between you and the pavement and that’s your feet! Do you take care of your feet? Let the The Good Feet Store help take your foot pain away. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

