Beech Grove, IN

FOX59

Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police

INDIANAPOLIS – A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon. Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers then learned the driver, 32-year-old Jasmine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Beech Grove father charged after child waves gun around

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — New details are coming from police about the shocking video that swept the nation, showing a toddler waving a handgun in Beech Grove. And it all played out on live TV, as "On Patrol: Live on Reelz" caught the moments officers found the gun and arrested the father.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 more injured in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the crash involved two cars. Both drivers were taken to a hospital...
FISHERS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
insideradio.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Bob & Tom Show’s Ron Sexton.

A man accused of shooting at Ron Sexton, known as Donnie Baker on the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show,” is facing an attempted murder charge. According to an investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Paul Berkemeier shot at the vehicle Sexton was driving during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2022. Sexton said he counted nine bullet holes in the car after the incident.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

