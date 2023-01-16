On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.

