Collin County, TX

WFAA

Female body found near home of man suspected of kidnapping Collin County woman Kayla Kelley

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a female body was found not too far from the home of the suspect in the case of a missing Collin County woman. The body was found in a wooded area in Grand Prairie near Prairie Oak Boulevard and Oak Hollow Drive, authorities said. The Collin County Sheriff's Office is at the scene, along with Grand Prairie police and the Texas Rangers.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found

Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Arrest Made in Local Woman’s Disappearance

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man believed to be involved in the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman earlier this month. Kayla Kelley’s friends reported her missing on January 11 after claiming to have not seen her for days. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft

In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
WEATHERFORD, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Owner offers reward to find arsonist

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
WHITESBORO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in South Dallas

A man has been arrested by police for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in a South Dallas neighborhood. Officers of the Dallas Police Department (DPD) responded to a call last Thursday at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple lacerations.
DALLAS, TX

