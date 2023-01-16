Read full article on original website
Female body found near home of man suspected of kidnapping Collin County woman Kayla Kelley
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a female body was found not too far from the home of the suspect in the case of a missing Collin County woman. The body was found in a wooded area in Grand Prairie near Prairie Oak Boulevard and Oak Hollow Drive, authorities said. The Collin County Sheriff's Office is at the scene, along with Grand Prairie police and the Texas Rangers.
fox4news.com
Kayla Kelley case: Body found in Grand Prairie near kidnapping suspect's house
The Collin County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed to FOX 4 that this investigation is related to her disappearance. However, the Grand Prairie Police Department confirmed someone's body was found, and Collin County is the lead agency.
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
KXII.com
Mother at center of Amber Alert arrested for alleged kidnapping of biological daughter
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday. Amy Lyn Payne is facing charges of kidnapping of a child/ abduction/ child stealing, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office. Payne was arrested Wednesday...
dallasexpress.com
Arrest Made in Local Woman’s Disappearance
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man believed to be involved in the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman earlier this month. Kayla Kelley’s friends reported her missing on January 11 after claiming to have not seen her for days. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said...
Former PTA president arrested for allegedly stealing from her organization
Police reports say Jennifer Medina was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Medina had served as the president of the Roberta Tipps Elementary School PTA.
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
fox4news.com
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident
On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett.
Juvenile shoots, kills adult relative during argument at Fort Worth home, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have opened an investigation on a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive. That's near I-35W and East Long Avenue. When police...
Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
The Community News
Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft
In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying in report about use of force during an arrest
A Fort Worth police officer has been sacked nearly six months after an incident at a tavern where Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security gig.
KXII.com
Owner offers reward to find arsonist
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
One killed, one wounded in South Dallas shooting
A man has died in a South Dallas shooting overnight. Police got 911 calls just past midnight about gunfire on Spring Avenue about a mile from Fair Park. Officers found two men wounded.
Arrests made in burglaries targeting South Asian residents, Plano police say
PLANO, Texas — In 2022, the city of Plano saw a rash of residential burglaries targeting South Asian residents. Detectives quickly learned that the modus operandi of the theives were identical nearly every time. More than a year later, three people have been arrested for engaging in organized criminal...
dallasexpress.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in South Dallas
A man has been arrested by police for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in a South Dallas neighborhood. Officers of the Dallas Police Department (DPD) responded to a call last Thursday at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple lacerations.
