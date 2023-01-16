Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Related
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
995qyk.com
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Craft Council to present 'Cupid's Showcase'
Take a peek into “Cupid’s Showcase” on Feb. 11 to find out what Citrus County Craft Council members have to offer as Valentine’s gifts for that certain someone. Jamie Cyrulik, the group’s publicity director, said the group’s “Cupid Showcase” show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River is, as far as she knows, the first time the Council has offered a craft show so early in the year.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Citrus County Chronicle
Retirement community pitches in to help homeless in Dunnellon area
Spruce Creek Preserve held a “blessing bags for the homeless” event on Jan. 12 to help the homeless in the Dunnellon area. Spruce Creek Preserve is a 55+ retirement community located west of Marion Oaks, near the Ross Prairie State Forest, along State Road 200. Volunteers gathered at...
orangeobserver.com
Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response
Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Volusia County about goals for special session
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Daytona Beach Shores. DeSantis spoke about his transportation goals for tolls, $100 million for beach erosion that was damaged in the recent hurricanes and tax relief. Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis will have the full...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Florida QB Rashada asks for release amid NIL mess
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada requested a release from his national letter of intent Tuesday night after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – NEW VET CLINIC
(Re Saturday, Jan. 14’s front-page story, “Rep. Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus County”): How wonderful that our county is going to have a new veterans clinic. I think a good location would be Homosassa or the Homosassa Springs area. It would be near the city of Crystal River and not far from Inverness. That way it would also be close to where our homeless population lives.
Citrus County Chronicle
Big celebration for park's biggest resident
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63rd birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 am. Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Bay News 9
State report reveals 10 injuries at Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten visitor injuries and illnesses were reported by Disney World and Universal Orlando in the latest quarterly report from the state. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has released its quarterly theme park injury report. The report includes 10 injuries and illnesses at Disney World...
Citrus County Chronicle
Honoring the dream: quotes from Inverness’ MLK Day ‘Unity Starts in the Heart’ program
From elected officials and clergy to teens testing the waters of community involvement, here are some of the words from the speakers at this year’s MLK Day event Monday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Park in Inverness:. “We come together today at a park called ‘Liberty,’ and liberty is something...
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
naturecoaster.com
Hernando County Greek Festival is Feb. 4 in Spring Hill
OPA! Experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old, but still contemporary in their focus at the 11th Annual Greek Festival on Saturday Feb 4 from 11am-8pm!. Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church is excited to present this wonderful celebration of...
naturecoaster.com
Is the May-Stringer House Haunted?
If you live in or near Brooksville Florida, you have to check out the May-Stringer Museum!. We got a guided tour with Cheyenne that was jam packed with information about this house, the families who have lived here aand of course – WHY this house have rumors of being Haunted!
fox13news.com
Polk County deputies searching for individuals tossing trash at illegal dumpsite: ‘It’s nasty’
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what appears to be a massive illegal dump site. Old stained clothes, worn-out mattresses, and who knows what else is strewn from one end of the property to the other. The site is just off...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking
Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
Comments / 0