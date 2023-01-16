ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

DragonKing Dark: The story behind Eric Clapton's 'Tears in Heaven'

By Karl Stern
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9T69_0kFzgHMa00

Karl Stern's run through the darkest moments in pop culture history continues.

In this week's installment of the 100 darkest moments in pop culture history, I take a look back at the March 20, 1991, death of classic rock legend Eric Clapton's four-year-old son, who died from falling out a high-rise window in New York.

From this tragedy, Clapton penned one of his most famous and award winning songs "Tears in Heaven."

Hear the story on this week's DragonKing Dark.

Click Here To Listen

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

The Story Behind Hank Williams’ Iconic Jail Photo From 1952

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know that Hank Williams was one of the original pioneers of country music. He was one of the first artists to bring mass popularity to the genre, and he did so in such a short period of time. He tragically passed away in 1952, at the age of 29, following a long struggle with alcoholism and substance abuse.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Herbie J Pilato

Classic '70s Teen Idols to Gather for Special Tribute Dinner

Classic television and film actors Greg Evigan (BJ & the Bear), Kristy McNichol (Family, Apples Way, Empty Nest), Jimmy McNichol (The Fitzpatricks), Christopher Atkins (The Blue Lagoon), and Wesley Eure (Land of the Lost) will gather for a special tribute dinner, Super '70s Teen Idol Event.
i95 ROCK

Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances

Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
TEXAS STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Award-Winning Actor George Kennedy Served Under Gen. George Patton

We’re used to seeing Academy Award-winning actor George Kennedy in tough-guy film and television roles. He was able to draw upon personal experience to do this, spending 16 years in the US Army before pursuing acting. His military career was cut short due to an injury, and many have wondered if he would have kept serving if the event hadn’t occurred or if he was always destined for the bright lights of Hollywood.
musictimes.com

Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years

Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
soultracks.com

Sonny Baker, last original member of The Dynamics, dies

(January 15, 2023) 2023 has been a cruel year so far. Just recently we reported the passing of classic soul singer George White, the second to last original member of the 60s and 70s R&B act The Dynamics. Sadly, this morning, the last surviving member of that group, Fred "Sonny" Baker, died.
msn.com

Riding Off into the Sunset: The Greatest Western Film Stars of All Time

Slide 1 of 43: Get ready to feel the heat of the blazing sun, the weight of your trusty six-shooter, and the thrill of a good old-fashioned gunfight as we ride into the wild frontier and explore the most legendary actors to ever grace the screen in a cowboy hat! These actors have cemented their place in film history as masters of this beloved and iconic genre.
People

Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials

Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
942
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy