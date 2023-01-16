ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass Valentine's Day wedding at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA - Dozens of couples will officially tie the knot together in a ceremony officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The "Mary We" mass wedding ceremony is hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group. Couples can sign up online and pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony on Valentine's Day. Couples are also invited to renew their wedding vows.
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

If you’re ready for a week full of fun concerts, you’re in the right place. I’ve got a list of shows you can’t miss for the week. You know the drill, call or text your concert partner(s) and tell them to pull out their planner because it’s time to pencil in some shows!
Get Served By A Robot At This Metro Atlanta Restaurant

Like many sectors of American life, technology has transformed the restaurant industry in recent years. In a first for the Atlanta-area, a robot is helping to serve guests in a restaurant showroom. Arirang K, which specializes in Korean and Japanese cuisine, has a futuristic take on providing service to its...
Atlanta-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Atlanta-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
The Founder of Atlanta’s Oldest Black History Museum Talks Auburn Avenue’s Future

Ask anyone in Atlanta, there is no place Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is felt more than his birth neighborhood, the Sweet Auburn Historic District. The neighborhood’s major thoroughfare, Auburn Avenue, was once named the “richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956 for its legacy of Black businesses and congregations. It was also home to the Atlanta Daily World, the city’s first Black newspaper, and various social organizations.
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta Has The Highest Income Inequality In The Nation

Despite boasting a booming business economy, many Black Atlanta residents haven't benefitted from the gold rush. Census data reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Atlanta has the starkest chasm between the rich and the poor among cities with more than 100,000 residents. The outlet pointed out that the city’s...
Westfield Tavern opening soon in former East Cobb Tavern space

Those behind the forthcoming Westfield Tavern at the Shallowford Corners Shopping Center say they’re getting closer to opening, and they got a big boost in the process last week. Cobb commissioners approved on a consent agenda an item to grant a beer, wine, liquor and Sunday pouring license to...
Roswell Restaurant Weeks begins Thursday

ROSWELL — Your chance to experience some of Roswell’s finest cuisine returns from Jan. 19 through Feb. 5. Get ready for Roswell Restaurant Weeks. Originally Roswell Restaurant Week, the event has expanded into a multi-week event, giving diners an ample opportunity to experience all the food options the City of Roswell has to offer.
