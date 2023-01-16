Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass Valentine's Day wedding at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA - Dozens of couples will officially tie the knot together in a ceremony officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The "Mary We" mass wedding ceremony is hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group. Couples can sign up online and pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony on Valentine's Day. Couples are also invited to renew their wedding vows.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Gwinnett family funding Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Atlanta park
A Gwinnett County family is helping fund a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue that will stand in Atlanta’s Rodney Cook Sr...
The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
If you’re ready for a week full of fun concerts, you’re in the right place. I’ve got a list of shows you can’t miss for the week. You know the drill, call or text your concert partner(s) and tell them to pull out their planner because it’s time to pencil in some shows!
atlantafi.com
Get Served By A Robot At This Metro Atlanta Restaurant
Like many sectors of American life, technology has transformed the restaurant industry in recent years. In a first for the Atlanta-area, a robot is helping to serve guests in a restaurant showroom. Arirang K, which specializes in Korean and Japanese cuisine, has a futuristic take on providing service to its...
Atlanta-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Atlanta-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home
Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said....
capitalbnews.org
The Founder of Atlanta’s Oldest Black History Museum Talks Auburn Avenue’s Future
Ask anyone in Atlanta, there is no place Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is felt more than his birth neighborhood, the Sweet Auburn Historic District. The neighborhood’s major thoroughfare, Auburn Avenue, was once named the “richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956 for its legacy of Black businesses and congregations. It was also home to the Atlanta Daily World, the city’s first Black newspaper, and various social organizations.
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Essence
Atlanta Has The Highest Income Inequality In The Nation
Despite boasting a booming business economy, many Black Atlanta residents haven't benefitted from the gold rush. Census data reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Atlanta has the starkest chasm between the rich and the poor among cities with more than 100,000 residents. The outlet pointed out that the city’s...
Several Chick-fil-A locations in north Georgia closing for remodeling improvements
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several north Georgia Chick-fil-A locations have recently announced temporary closures as they undergo remodeling. The popular location on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta will be closed until Jan. 29 for remodeling improvements, according to a Facebook post. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
eastcobbnews.com
Westfield Tavern opening soon in former East Cobb Tavern space
Those behind the forthcoming Westfield Tavern at the Shallowford Corners Shopping Center say they’re getting closer to opening, and they got a big boost in the process last week. Cobb commissioners approved on a consent agenda an item to grant a beer, wine, liquor and Sunday pouring license to...
Study: Atlanta ranks in the top 10 for traffic congestion, but not where you might think
ATLANTA — Drivers in Atlanta all know how bad and crazy traffic can get here but how does it rank amongst other cities? The answer might surprise you. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A study by INRIX ranks the top 10 most congested urban...
Roswell Restaurant Weeks begins Thursday
ROSWELL — Your chance to experience some of Roswell’s finest cuisine returns from Jan. 19 through Feb. 5. Get ready for Roswell Restaurant Weeks. Originally Roswell Restaurant Week, the event has expanded into a multi-week event, giving diners an ample opportunity to experience all the food options the City of Roswell has to offer.
