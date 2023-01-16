Read full article on original website
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago ILEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: What Northwestern can glean from COVID-19 pause
Fresh off two narrow losses to Rutgers and Michigan, Northwestern was supposed to be on a road trip to Iowa this Wednesday. That game was scrapped the day prior, with the Wildcats citing “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” within the program as the reason for the postponement. NU only had six of 12 players available, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. As of right now, NU and Iowa are actively working with the Big Ten to get the game rescheduled.
NU pushes for Ryan Field renovation, 7th Ward neighbors criticize expected repercussions
Northwestern announced plans Sept. 28 for a complete renovation of Ryan Field. The school would revamp the stadium, limiting seat capacity but adding concerts and alcohol sales. But for residents of the 7th Ward, where Ryan Field is located, the renovation raises a number of concerns: noise and traffic during...
Winter Storm tracks east – significant pattern change ahead
Much cloudier than normal in Chicago 61% of the days have been overcast (0% sunshine) since December 5thThe December – January period is the cloudiest time of the year (average 40% of possible sunshine each month), and this winter it’s been much cloudier than normal. The end of 2022 and the start of 2023 has […]
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
Women in Business and Kellogg Women’s Business Association host mentorship kickoff
Northwestern Women in Business and the Kellogg School of Management Women’s Business Association held a mentor-mentee meetup for its members Tuesday in the Kellogg Global Hub. The program matches WIB students with Kellogg students, who give advice on topics such as career choice and self-advocacy in male-dominated fields. This...
Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot
In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
Merrillville High School football player killed in Friday shooting in Homewood
A football player for Merrillville High School was killed in a shooting in south suburban Homewood Friday.
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
Water line breaks at The Max in McCook
A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rampant bike theft poses issue for Evanston residents, Northwestern students
It took just more than an hour for Weinberg freshman Adam Valiji’s new bike to disappear from the bike racks outside the Norris University Center. “I looked everywhere,” he said. “I thought maybe I just parked it somewhere else, and then I found a bike lock, so I knew that it got stolen.”
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy. Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature of 36 degrees. Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday. Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend.
Open Tab: Philz Coffee offers a chance to warm up and relax this Evanston winter
Walking in, I immediately fell in love with the way Philz Coffee is set up, with its welcoming atmosphere and delicious variety of drinks. The coffee shop sits at 1030 Davis St. — a bit further away from campus than popular cafes like Colectivo Coffee and Newport Coffee House.
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
Check Your Tickets: 4 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Each Sold in 4 Different Chicago Suburbs
Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at a suburban Chicago gas station recently? If so, you're going to want to check your tickets. Four winning tickets from Friday's Mega Millions drawing worth $10,000 each were sold at convenience stores or gas stations at suburbs in the Chicago area, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
