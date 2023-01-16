ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: What Northwestern can glean from COVID-19 pause

Fresh off two narrow losses to Rutgers and Michigan, Northwestern was supposed to be on a road trip to Iowa this Wednesday. That game was scrapped the day prior, with the Wildcats citing “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” within the program as the reason for the postponement. NU only had six of 12 players available, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. As of right now, NU and Iowa are actively working with the Big Ten to get the game rescheduled.
WGN News

Winter Storm tracks east – significant pattern change ahead

Much cloudier than normal in Chicago 61% of the days have been overcast (0% sunshine) since December 5thThe December – January period is the cloudiest time of the year (average 40% of possible sunshine each month), and this winter it’s been much cloudier than normal. The end of 2022 and the start of 2023 has […]
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
Daily Northwestern

Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot

In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Water line breaks at The Max in McCook

A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy. Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature of 36 degrees. Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday. Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend. 
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year

After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
