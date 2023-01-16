Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
NEWSBTC
TCC’s Token Presale (CONG) is Set to Disrupt the Venture Capital and Private Equity Industries: Learn How
The Conglomerate Capital (TCC) is about to flip venture capital and private equity industries on its head with its new fundraising system. The project intends to totally revolutionize the world of investing by helping startups and SMEs raise capital while simultaneously increasing protection mechanisms for investors. The entire project is...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin aSOPR Again Retests Bull-Bear Junction Level, Will Resistance Break This Time?
Data shows the Bitcoin Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) is retesting the historical bull-bear junction. Will a break be found this time?. Bitcoin aSOPR Is Currently Doing Another Rest Of 1.0 Level. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, a successful retest here could suggest a meaningful regime...
NEWSBTC
FTX’s FTT Token Spikes 43%, A Revival In The Works?
Amid a bull run, mini or not, literally, anything can pump in the crypto market, even a token such as FTX’s FTT Token. After the tragic fall of the exchange, everything about the exchange crashed, including its reputation. However, after a while, it seems as though a piece of the exchange is trying to stage a revival.
NEWSBTC
DeFi Begins Recovery As TVL Exceeds $45 Billion
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has always been the most evolving sector in the Web3 space. With new innovations and protocols popping up in the DeFi industry, the ecosystem total value locked (TVL) continued to increase until the bear market stepped in. The bear cycle caused a lot of downturns in many...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Ribbons Trigger Buy Signal, Has Miner Capitulation Concluded?
The collapse of FTX triggered a historic event for the Bitcoin market. In late November, the hash ribbons indicator signaled the beginning of a second wave of Bitcoin miner capitulation within one cycle. As NewsBTC reported, the hash rate dropped dramatically while some of the largest miners reported bankruptcy and dumped their BTC holdings on the market.
NEWSBTC
PrimeXBT Review 2023: Why Traders Choose The Top Margin Trading Platform
We are now well into 2023, and markets may be finally turning around, so it is once again time to start looking for suitable trading platforms that provide the flexibility necessary to be prepared for whatever comes next. In this PrimeXBT review, we’ll highlight the top features of the platform...
NEWSBTC
Cronos (CRO) Prints Over 9% Gains In A Day While Market Sees Correction
As crypto assets recover from the 2022 crypto winter, Cronos (CRO) has recorded massive gains in 24 hours. Cronos’ trading volume has spiked by 301.28%, showing that the coin has attracted more trading activity. Generally, the crypto market has seen a slight price increase. Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency,...
NEWSBTC
What Matters In Crypto This Week: Will Bitcoin Keep Pumping?
Even though the next FOMC meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve is still more than two weeks away, there are significant macroeconomic as well as crypto and Bitcoin-intrinsic events this week that investors should keep an eye on. As in previous weeks and months, it is very likely that the macro environments will steer the sentiment in the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Below Resistance and At Risk of Minor Pullback
Bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,880 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a strong resistance near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Solana Jumps By 23%: Will A Correction Impact The Recent Rise?
Solana has been one of the top performers in the cryptocurrency market, with gains of over 89% in 30 days, 131% in 14 days, and 63% in 7 days. In the face of claims that the SOL network is failing, the token’s price needs a slight upward boost to gain back the support of investors. After dropping to a low of $8.01 in December, its price has increased dramatically in recent weeks and is now trading above the $20.00 level.
NEWSBTC
2022 in Review: ViaWallet Launches Multi-dimensional Upgrades to Offer Comprehensive, Secure, and Easy-to-use Wallet Services
In 2022, security received much attention in the crypto space. Over the past year, multiple public chains including Solana and BSC were attacked, incurring losses to users’ assets. At the same time, some centralized wallets failed to process withdrawal requests, and one typical example was FTX, a top CEX that misused user funds and eventually filed for bankruptcy. Asset security has become the top concern for all crypto users.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miners could be dumping right now, a sign that could provide an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners may be putting selling pressure on the market currently. The relevant indicator here is the “Miners’ Position Index” (MPI), which measures the ratio between the miner outflows and the 365-day moving average of the same.
NEWSBTC
Myth Buster: Ethereum Shanghai Hard Fork Won’t Create Major Selling Pressure
With the “Merge”, the Ethereum blockchain successfully mastered the biggest upgrade in its history on September 15 last year. Even before the switch to Proof of Stake (PoS), investors were able to stake ETH to receive rewards. However, the prerequisite was that a minimum of 32 ETH had...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot: Why Recent On-Chain Feats Could Trigger Strong Investor Sentiment
Polkadot has been riding the crypto wave since the start of the broader market rally. According to CoinGecko, the biggest gainers in the entire space are altcoins. Polkadot (DOT) is among them. Although the token has been finding gains in the past two weeks, DOT has been down almost 3%...
NEWSBTC
Algorand TVL Hits $177 Million As Altcoin Rally Continues – Can ALGO Sustain This Push?
Algorand is one of the fastest growing crypto in terms of gains. According to CoinGecko, the token has appreciated by 30% in the last two weeks. With the broader crypto market rallying as Bitcoin breaks its crucial $21,000 resistance, ALGO is set to gain more in the next few days.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Spike May Push Rally To This Amount, Top Analyst Predicts
The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has revived hope in crypto assets. To this point, pseudonymous crypto analyst Cheds stated that a massive rally might not be far-fetched for BTC soon. The crypto market struggled with rising inflation rates and other negative factors in 2022. However, in 2023,...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) and Aptos (APT) Are Common Picks For New Investors, But The True Hidden 100x Gem Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Analysts.
Stuck in a rut after a difficult year in crypto? Many new investors have begun to look beyond the obvious choices, Cardano (ADA) and Aptos (APT), in search of a 100x return or more. According to analysts, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the true hidden gem in the crypto space – with the potential for massive gains if you get in early enough.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Records 7% Gains In Last Week, Will It Cross $7?
The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently down by 1.61%, but LINK holds its gains on the weekly chart. With institutional investors and whales engaged in trading activities, the crypto market is experiencing a revival. Chainlink has enjoyed a resurgence this week with an increase in its price and trading...
