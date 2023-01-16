Read full article on original website
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Tierra Verde ranked No. 5 on list of trending destinations to travel to in US
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — For all Pinellas County residents, you might see a larger influx of vacationers this year in the Tierra Verde area. In a TripAdvisor list of trending destinations to travel to around the U.S. in 2023, Tierra Verde sits at No. 5 with other cities like Sonoma, California; Salem, Massachusetts; Page, Arizona and Juneau, Alaska ranking higher.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
srqmagazine.com
Preserve Memories in Resin with Drift Theory Beach Workshops
With picturesque beaches and tropical flora, Sarasota has captured the hearts of generations of tourists and locals. Danielle Ferrantino, owner, founder and lead artist of Drift Theory, empowers everyone to preserve their Florida memories in resin, a clear plastic-like substance. At Drift Theory, Ferrantino not only creates and sells resin jewelry and ornaments that preserve bits of nature like seashells and flowers, but also hosts beach resin workshops for people interested in creating their own resin keepsakes.
travelmag.com
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Sarasota
Short-term rentals are a popular choice with travellers planning to spend an extended period in one place – and in Sarasota there are plenty of short-let options available. Situated south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sarasota is the gateway to miles of beaches with fine sand and shallow waters, while inland you’ll find a number of prestigious cultural institutions dotted around the city. More than enough, indeed, to attract large numbers of visitors here every year, including many who come for longer spells and may want to find a short-term let for their stay. Here are three online resources for seeking out rental properties in Sarasota.
Builder
Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida
Mosaic, an institutional-grade general contractor, announced the company’s expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as regional director of operations. The company’s operations will be based in Tampa and will serve new build-to-rent (BTR) communities throughout Florida. Mosaic’s entrance into Florida spans the company’s construction operations...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Longboat Observer
Winter season traffic ramps up with some help
Anyone visiting Longboat Key is no stranger to traffic, especially this time of year. As snowbirds fly south for the winter and vacationers seek refuge from the frigid North, digital road maps turn red, along with the faces of those who can't move. That's basic math: more cars, same number...
Hotbins: Tampa shoppers go wild for Amazon resale store where prices drop daily
"We start at $12 on Friday and then our prices drop daily. Saturday is $10, Sunday is $8 and then it drops $2 a day until Wednesday. Then, we clear all the bins," store manager Mike Ijak explained. "Items that originally cost above $100, they're saving like 70%-80% off and it does help against inflation."
srqmagazine.com
Nothing Artificial
NOTHING ARTIFICIAL | Peter Pappas, baker, pizzaiolo, and sweets specialist offers taste-bud tantalizing flavors. Boston-born Peter Pappas has returned to his love for sweets with the opening of Pete's Sweet Treats Homemade Ice Cream & Italian Ice, an ice-cream and Italian ice shop in Gulf Gate. Read all about the delicious new spot through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
luxury-houses.net
A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida
316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Officials say Cattleman Road project should wrap up in March
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government says they hope that construction on Cattleman Road should be wrapped up by March. The county also provided updates on other projects as well. Crews are ready to begin Phase II of the Cattleman Road project. Crews have completed installation of the...
941area.com
Best Trivia Bars in Sarasota and Bradenton
Trivia night has been popular in the US since the mid-1980s, and we can totally understand why! Not only does it help to reconnect with people and make friends, but it allows you to catch up with your acquaintance amidst packed schedules. Speaking of which, you may wonder what are...
wengradio.com
Venice Area Audubon Society In Opposition To Proposed Development
VENICE — The Venice Area Audubon Society asking for support in their opposition to a proposed multi-family development near the Rookery in South Venice. They are asking the public to help to protect the Venice Audubon Rookery during the construction and after the completion of a nearby development project. They are asking for people to attend the hearing this Wednesday at 9:00 am, Commission Chamber – Sarasota County Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. The Society is asking for concerned individuals to provide testimony to advocate for requirements to mitigate the development’s environmental impact.
fox13news.com
Tampa feed store holds weekend auction before closing after more than 60 years in business
TAMPA, Fla. - Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good. For decades, Greg Shell’s dad...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
srqmagazine.com
Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show
In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
Longboat Observer
Former Braden River QB continues his football career overseas
Successfully completing a bus ride has been a big deal to Louis Colosimo. Growing up in Sarasota and Bradenton counties, Colosimo never had much need to use public transportation. That is why in 2022 the former Braden River High and Davidson College quarterback was nervous about using the bus system in Sollerod, Denmark, on his first day as a member of the Gold Diggers, the town's American football team.
Mysuncoast.com
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents should bring pets inside overnight, and protect plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures. Manatee and Sarasota counties east of I-75 are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. The entire area of Hardee and DeSoto county is under a frost advisory for the same time period.
