ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Selfishly Cost the Ravens a Playoff Win vs. the Bengals

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

After the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to crash out of the 2023 playoffs, there shouldn’t be a bad thing to say about backup quarterback Tyler Huntley . The second-stringer gave it his all and got his team within a yard of taking the lead (and a fingertip of tying it at the end). However, the inexperienced QB’s fumble led to a stunning 98-yard return that won the game for the Bengals. The player most at fault for that, though, was Lamar Jackson .

Lamar Jackson cost the Ravens a playoff game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3Y0a_0kFzfDrt00
Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles the ball that is recovered by Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals to score a 98 yard touchdown during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game | Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Related

Steve Young Angrily Declares Lamar Jackson Is Being ‘Held Back’ By Ravens Offensive Scheme

Superstar Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an injury, and, as he explained in a tweet , it seems to be healing slower than expected. However, it does seem like there are some contract-related issues surrounding his absence.

And in situations like this, more than one thing can be true. Sitting out this game was a good business decision for Jackson, who is in line for a $250 million or more contract. It’s the Ravens organization’s fault that it wasn’t taken care of sooner. So, they share some blame in this, too.

Also true is the fact that Jackson made a selfish decision. He’s seen players like Robert Griffin III get hurt, lose their athleticism, and never get a massive, life-changing extension. The former Louisville Cardinal decided he’s not going out like that and sat this game.

It’s a fine decision, maybe even a smart one, but it is also the definition of selfish.

The final thing that is true here is that Lamar Jackson’s absence cost the Ravens the game.

Tyler Huntley was excellent this game, running and making timely throws to keep the team in the game while the Ravens D dominated. His only major mistake was a mistake that a lot of young, athletic QBs trying to do too much make. He stretched the ball out at the goal line, and the Bengals knocked it away.

That happens seemingly every week in the NFL. Surely it happened to Jackson at some point, and he ultimately learned from it.

The point is, though, if Jackson was in this game, it’s probably not this close. The Ravens outplayed the Bengals on almost every level. If he’s in the game, he probably scores that touchdown, too, or at least doesn’t fumble it.

In the end, the pundits will talk about how the game came down to a mistake by Huntley. The truth is, this game was lost well before Huntley fumbled or even before he stepped on the field.

This game was lost two offseasons ago when the Bills gave Jackson’s fellow Class of 2018 QB, Josh Allen, a colossal contact, and the Ravens didn’t. It was lost again this past offseason when Kyler Murray jumped the QB extension line and got a big deal, while Jackson still didn’t have one.

And it was lost when Lamar Jackson finally realized his time with the Ravens was over and decided to take care of a legitimate injury instead of pushing himself for a franchise that he feels doesn’t value him.

That’s why the Ravens lost to the Bengals in the Wild Card game, and it’s why we’ll likely never see Lamar Jackson in a Ravens uniform again.

The post Lamar Jackson Selfishly Cost the Ravens a Playoff Win vs. the Bengals appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 53

Moon V
3d ago

Let's be honest, if this is the case, he doesn't have a deal, why would he come back early and injure himself even more which he would risk being signed by another team if the Ravens decide to move on from him? You don't want to pay for that talent? Then he should heal up and be ready for another team that is willing to invest in him.

Reply(2)
11
Imagine that
1d ago

It can't help him land a huge contract when other teams see that for Lamar, there is an "I" in team. Something not going your way, ah just chill and let be what will be.

Reply(2)
3
Willie Green
1d ago

the nfl is a business and he made a business decision. The Ravens had ample opportunity to give him a new contract and they didn't, so all the blame lies squarely on their front door steps.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
FanSided

John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season

Tom Brady is once again facing an uncertain future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and it sounds like he may be legitimately undecided about whether he will play in 2023. During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss, ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman... The post Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NESN

Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?

Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens WR Sammy Watkins clarifies Lamar Jackson comments

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has attempted to clarify comments he made about quarterback Lamar Jackson before the team's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals which Baltimore lost 24-17 on Sunday night. "If a guy is hurt and can't play, he shouldn't be out there," Watkins said of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

226K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy