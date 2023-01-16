SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Unit are available now until March 10. Auxiliary deputies supplement full-time sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in a non-enforcement capacity. Those interested in becoming part of the program will have the opportunity to serve as a chaplain, assist with traffic control or road closures during major weather events, funeral escorts, community programs, events by nonprofit organizations, and perform many different administrative tasks within the sheriff’s office.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO