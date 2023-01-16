Read full article on original website
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Krewe of Justinian hosts Grand Bal XXIX
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, the Krewe of Justinian gathered at the Horseshoe Casino's Riverdome to celebrate their Grand Bal XXIX for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. The Krewe of Justinian honored their royal court including Queen XXIX Susie Orman Stinson and King XXIX Maury Hicks. The theme for the...
Shreveport Regional Arts Council presents first exhibition of 2023 at Artspace
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Regional Art Council is presenting it's first exhibition of 2023 and it's sure to be a treat for local art lovers who appreciate lots of color. The featured artist is Ellen Soffer, an experienced Shreveport artist of about 30 years. Soffer's colorful, vibrant oil paintings...
Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk
Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
Child ID kits to be distributed in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. -- In the coming days, Child ID kits from the National Child Identification Program will be sent home from school with all elementary age students across Bossier Parish. Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff's Office partnered with Bossier Parish Schools and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office...
Children, adults injured in Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting on Sugar Street
SHREVEPORT, La. - Six or seven people -- including four children -- were injured in a possible drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon on Sugar Street, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. Smith said during an afternoon news conference at the scene he did not know the extent of the injuries. All...
Multiple shot during drive-by shooting on Sugar Street, including three year old child
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department responded to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sugar Street near Martin Luther King Dr. Multiple victims have been reported, including a three year old child. Up to 8 victims have been suspected to be...
LSUS chancellor named business leader of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce has named LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark as the business leader of the year. Clark was presented the award last night at the Chamber’s annual banquet. Around 400 people were in attendance to recognize Clark’s contribution to the community. During...
Shreveport Police searching for two runaway teens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway teens. Police said Ziare Wilson ran away from a relative's home on 9100 Walker road. Wilson is described as having rainbowed colored hair. He is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Police are also searching for Bernecia Johnson, 15,...
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Southern-Shreveport names...
Traffic signal to be installed at Innovation Drive, Swan Lake Road intersection
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal. Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road.
Caddo sheriff announces training for new auxiliary deputies
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Unit are available now until March 10. Auxiliary deputies supplement full-time sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in a non-enforcement capacity. Those interested in becoming part of the program will have the opportunity to serve as a chaplain, assist with traffic control or road closures during major weather events, funeral escorts, community programs, events by nonprofit organizations, and perform many different administrative tasks within the sheriff’s office.
Girl Scout cookie season is officially here
SHREVEPORT, La. - The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here. The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is underway. January 20 - February 7, 2023 · Girls take orders for cookies. February 27 - March 3, 2023 · Girls deliver cookies. March 3 –...
Big rig driver involved in crash that killed 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The driver of the 18-wheeler who state troopers say veered off the interstate and killed three college band members early last month has been arrested. State police arrested Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of negligent homicide. A $300,000 bond has been set.
Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department was sent to Willis Knighton Rehabilitation on Line Ave. just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after a stolen vehicle was found crashed into a light pole. SPD reports two males ran off after the accident. K-9 units have been dispatched. SWEPCO was on the...
Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
Shreveport man to serve a decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man with a criminal record has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced on Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of his sentence. This...
Demarco Hill sentenced to 15-year prison term
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill,...
Bossier names alum Gary Smith as new head football coach
A beloved Bearkat is returning home to his alma mater to take the reins as Head Football Coach at Bossier High School. After a selection committee conducted a thorough search and interviewed several candidates, Principal Michele Tugwell is pleased to announce Gary Smith will be the new leader of the Bossier High School Bearkat football team. Coach Smith comes from Haughton High, where he has served as Defensive Coordinator since 2016.
