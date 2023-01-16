Fans React To Lakers Losing To 76ers Despite LeBron James' 35-Point Double-Double: "Please Help Him."

Fans had a lot to say about the recent game between the Lakers and the Sixers.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers recently faced the Philadelphia 76ers, with the game finishing 113-112. The Lakers lost the contest despite LeBron James dominating and putting up 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.

After the game, a lot of fans reacted to LeBron James' elite performance, with many criticizing the Lakers in the aftermath. Some even suggested he should leave the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue a championship.

Someone explain to me wtf happened in the final possession… Hides in a corner when the games on the line. Russ is gonna get scapegoated Hey Lebron, you wanna be regarded better than MJ? Go get the ball and win the game Free LeBron Dude didn’t even touch the ball with the game on the line. Thanks Russ Year 20 LeBron clears prime Curry how is this man not the GOAT Please help him Bron should leave for a better team, get that 5th chip Russ ruined a master class Free Bron from the bums get this man some help +19 and lost LOL Got some record but in a loss Darvin Ham Had 2 timeouts and Used Zero Of Them Im Not Blaming Russ He should request a trade to the Bulls tbh

It remains to be seen how well the Los Angeles Lakers do over the course of the season. They have some reasons for optimism despite this loss, and perhaps they'll be able to make the playoffs this year under LeBron James' leadership.

The Lakers Can Still Make The Playoffs Outright

The Los Angeles Lakers are only a few games out of the 6th seed in the Western Conference as of right now . There is a realistic chance that they end up as a playoff team outright, rather than missing the postseason entirely or having to wade through the play-in tournament.

As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers have not made a trade yet to improve the roster. Recent trade rumors indicated that they have an interest in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet , and it is clear that they are still exploring potential moves ahead of the deadline.

“The Raptors are a hot topic,” Zillgitt wrote. “Will they blow it up? Make minor moves? Do nothing at all? It’s another interesting situation because the Raptors have players other teams want, including Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year. Adding intrigue is the contract situations: Siakam and Anunoby can become free agents in 2024, VanVleet a free agent following this season and Barnes is looking for a significant raise on a rookie extension. The 17-23 Raptors have financial decisions to make at some point. Keep this in mind, too: Under team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster, the Raptors are not known for major deals at the trade deadline. VanVleet is worth watching, and with his name linked to a possible Lakers deal, don’t discount a sly move for VanVleet by Orlando.” “The Heat are notoriously tight-lipped about their plans,” Zillgitt wrote. “But around the league, it’s believed the Heat are willing to shed Kyle Lowry’s contract, which pays him $29.6 million in 2023-24. The Heat, who reached the Finals in 2020 and the conference finals last season, are 21-20 and in eighth place. Lowry is another player who has been linked to a potential deal with the Lakers, and Minnesota sending D’Angelo Russell to Miami for Lowry would net the Heat an expiring contract.”

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make a win-now move and make the playoffs this season. With LeBron James dominating and the Western Conference being wide open, they have to take the opportunity.

It remains to be seen what the Los Angeles Lakers end up doing in the future in regard to making a trade. Even a small move with no picks could end up helping them win immediately, and they are definitely a team to monitor ahead of the trade deadline.

