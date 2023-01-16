ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

LeBron James Excited After Seeing Saquon Barkley Wear Shoes Paying Tribute To LBJ

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPswp_0kFzenU800

LeBron James took to Twitter to express his feelings about Saquon Barkley wearing a shoe that was inspired by LBJ's first signature shoe.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James was getting ready to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a game where he was set to cross the 38,000-point barrier. Considering how big a football fan James is, he couldn't watch the NFL prior to the Lakers game but saw an athlete pay homage to his legendary career on Twitter.

After reporter Nick DePaula shared a tweet showcasing New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wearing Nike Zoom Generation cleats, inspired by LeBron's first Nike signature shoe, James decided to shout out the 25-year-old NFL star.

Not many athletes can boast about being in the 20th year of releasing their signature shoes as active players, but LeBron is not just any other athlete. Despite losing to the 76ers tonight, James scored the 38,000th point of his career and put up a big performance doing everything he could to help the Lakers win,

LeBron James And The Lakers Are Falling Behind In The Playoff Race

With this loss, the Lakers stay rooted to the 13th seed in the West. On a night where the OKC Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers picked up big wins, this was far from an ideal result. The Lakers have lost multiple close games this season, but this one has got to sting after their 2OT loss to the Mavericks .

Hopefully, the return of Anthony Davis can give the team some energy to keep up with the playoff race in one of the weirdest Western Conference playoff battles in recent years, as the Lakers are a win-streak away from possibly being the 6th seed and not even needing to qualify for the play-in tournament.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy