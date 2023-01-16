LeBron James Excited After Seeing Saquon Barkley Wear Shoes Paying Tribute To LBJ

LeBron James took to Twitter to express his feelings about Saquon Barkley wearing a shoe that was inspired by LBJ's first signature shoe.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James was getting ready to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a game where he was set to cross the 38,000-point barrier. Considering how big a football fan James is, he couldn't watch the NFL prior to the Lakers game but saw an athlete pay homage to his legendary career on Twitter.

After reporter Nick DePaula shared a tweet showcasing New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wearing Nike Zoom Generation cleats, inspired by LeBron's first Nike signature shoe, James decided to shout out the 25-year-old NFL star.

Not many athletes can boast about being in the 20th year of releasing their signature shoes as active players, but LeBron is not just any other athlete. Despite losing to the 76ers tonight, James scored the 38,000th point of his career and put up a big performance doing everything he could to help the Lakers win,

LeBron James And The Lakers Are Falling Behind In The Playoff Race

With this loss, the Lakers stay rooted to the 13th seed in the West. On a night where the OKC Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers picked up big wins, this was far from an ideal result. The Lakers have lost multiple close games this season, but this one has got to sting after their 2OT loss to the Mavericks .

Hopefully, the return of Anthony Davis can give the team some energy to keep up with the playoff race in one of the weirdest Western Conference playoff battles in recent years, as the Lakers are a win-streak away from possibly being the 6th seed and not even needing to qualify for the play-in tournament.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.