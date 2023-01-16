Natchitoches’ 2023 Martin Luther King Day commemorations began on a high note with the Annual Remembrance Breakfast held at the MLK Recreation Center January 16. Mayor Williams welcomed the audience and introduced two young men who recited for the crowd. They were followed by the Weaver Elites, a superb group of young men and women from Weaver Elementary School who excel in academics, comportment, and talent. The youngsters performed several routines for the audience, with one young man giving a speech with a grace and eloquence that belied his tender years.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO