natchitochesparishjournal.com
Martin Luther King Day Annual Remembrance Breakfast Began a Day of Celebration and Remembrance.
Natchitoches’ 2023 Martin Luther King Day commemorations began on a high note with the Annual Remembrance Breakfast held at the MLK Recreation Center January 16. Mayor Williams welcomed the audience and introduced two young men who recited for the crowd. They were followed by the Weaver Elites, a superb group of young men and women from Weaver Elementary School who excel in academics, comportment, and talent. The youngsters performed several routines for the audience, with one young man giving a speech with a grace and eloquence that belied his tender years.
klax-tv.com
City of Colfax Hosts 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to commemorate the life and work of Dr. King. The City of Colfax wanted to do their part to celebrate him by bringing Central Louisiana together to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Alderwoman of Colfax Timika Hamilton-Price says she organized the parade...
kalb.com
Central Louisiana celebrates MLK Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations took place across the United States on Monday, with some taking place in Alexandria. The City’s celebrations began at 6:30 a.m. with a prayer breakfast. Later at 10:30 a.m., an MLK Day parade rolled into downtown Alexandria that featured a diverse array of participants, including local school bands, dance groups and community organizations.
kalb.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s impact is well documented in a book published last year telling the stories of what it was like growing up in Cenla during segregation.
kalb.com
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students at Pineville High School had the opportunity to learn about potential career paths in the medical field. Students could interact with healthcare professionals from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital from various specialties and learn about the education, training and daily duties required for each profession.
kalb.com
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Some of the top-performing schools in Rapides and Grant parishes received checks for their...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library's Collection Development policy.
kalb.com
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Two of the top-performing schools in Avoyelles Parish received a check...
kalb.com
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
kalb.com
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier.
kalb.com
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - In a city made up of just over 3,300 people and surrounded by farming families, it is likely of no surprise that Bunkie is now considered a rural area by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change in classification comes after the bureau changed its criteria around...
kalb.com
A breakdown of the amount of food collected in Rapides and Grant during the Christmas Cheer Food Drive and the schools that received checks for their efforts.
kalb.com
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria Senior High’s most decorated athletes signed her National Letter of Intent to continue Track & Field at UL-Lafayette. Sarah Dupuy is a multi-sport athlete at ASH and currently holds the school record for javelin and recently placed top five nationally at the Junior Olympics.
KTBS
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
kalb.com
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a false claim that a student was bringing a firearm to Bolton High School. Around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning, (Jan. 18), the School Resource Officer at Bolton High School contacted the Alexandria Police Department in reference to a student reportedly bringing a firearm to school. Police made contact with the 16-year-old male student before he entered the school property. They found that he was not carrying any weapons.
kalb.com
It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier.
kalb.com
It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier.
kalb.com
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Tuesday night, (Jan. 17), on Harris Street. APD responded to a local hospital around 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. They found a 36-year-old male victim from Pineville who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sheriff’s Office prepares new recruits for academy
Three new NPSO Deputy Recruits are planning to enter the Alexandria Regional Police Academy in a couple of weeks, but before they do we’ve been putting them through in-service training programs here at the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. One is public assistance, helping stranded motorists. We won’t name...
